Umar Khalid gets interim bail for 7 days in 2020 Delhi riots case

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) scholar Umar Khalid has been granted interim bail in the 2020 Delhi riots case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai of Karkardooma Courts on Wednesday (December 18) granted Khalid bail for seven days to attend a wedding in the family, Live Law reported.

The Delhi High Court denied bail to Khalid in October 2022. He had then approached the Supreme Court but later withdrew his plea.

He later filed a second regular bail plea in the trial court which was rejected earlier this year. He challenged the rejection of his second bail plea in Delhi High Court but the plea is still pending.