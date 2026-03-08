UK07 Rider Anurag Dobhal crashes car live, now critical in ICU

Motovlogger Anurag Dobhal is undergoing treatment in intensive care after allegedly steering his car into highway barriers at high speed on Saturday (March 7), as tens of thousands of followers watched the harrowing moment unfold live on Instagram before the feed went dark.

The livestream shook internet

On Saturday, Dobhal, widely known as 'UK07 Rider, went live on Instagram while driving his Toyota Fortuner at over 150kmph on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. Visibly distressed and choking back tears, he told his mother he had desperately needed her love before saying "it's a goodbye" and deliberately steering into the highway median.

Approximately 80,000 people watched the moment live before the feed cut out.

Critical but alive

Bystanders pulled Dobhal from the wreckage and alerted the police, who rushed him to Subharti Hospital in Meerut, where he is currently in the ICU. His manager, Rohit Panday, confirmed his condition in a public statement, urging fans to pray for his recovery.

From Bigg Boss to breaking point

Dobhal built one of India's most recognisable motovlogging brands before appearing as a contestant on Bigg Boss Season 17. He accumulated millions of followers across YouTube and Instagram before his personal life unravelled publicly in recent days.

In the days before the crash, Dobhal posted a nearly two-hour video titled 'Last Message', alleging sustained family harassment following his inter-caste marriage to Ritika in May last year.

He claimed his parents refused to accept the union, humiliated him before relatives, and that his wife eventually left him. He also revealed he had battled a brain tumour in childhood and had taken up tutoring to fund his dreams.

His brother Kalam publicly disputed his account, alleging Anurag had been unfaithful and had physically assaulted his wife — claims Dobhal did not address before the crash.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help - +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation - 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)