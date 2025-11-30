Student suicides rise but SC task-force survey sees poor participation

India recorded 13,892 student suicides in 2023, prompting the Supreme Court to create a national task force on student mental health in March 2025. But the court-mandated online survey meant to assess mental health challenges and suicide risks has seen only a 10 per cent response from higher education institutions.

The survey was expected to cover over 60,000 colleges and universities and reach all 4.3 crore enrolled students by October 31, 2025. However, only 6,357 institutions have responded so far, and fewer than 7 lakh students have filled the form. With such low participation, the task force has extended the deadline to December 15.

Members warn that incomplete data will weaken the final report due in 2026 and limit the effectiveness of any policy recommendations. The urgency is underscored by the rising suicide numbers: 13,044 students died by suicide in 2022, 13,089 in 2021 and 12,526 in 2020.

Rising numbers

The 2023 figure represents a 6.5 per cent increase from the previous year. The number of student suicides in 2022 had already risen by 6.1 per cent from 2021, which itself saw a significant 10.61 per cent rise from 2020.

Also read: Protests erupt after Delhi Class 10 student's suicide; arrests of teachers sought

Despite these disturbing trends, states with large student populations and high suicide numbers — including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Odisha — have reported particularly poor participation in the survey.

Task force members say institutional non-cooperation remains a major obstacle. They stress that without comprehensive participation, the insights generated will be inadequate and the final recommendations will be less effective.

Survey importance

Mental health experts believe that the survey is essential to understand the core reasons behind student distress. They argue that the data can help reveal how academic pressure, institutional expectations and personal challenges shape students’ mental well-being.

Experts also note that mental health issues affect not just academic outcomes but students’ ability to cope with stress, manage emotions and seek help at the right time. A complete dataset is considered vital for designing preventive measures across campuses.

Expert insight

Clinical psychologist Vandana described the formation of the task force as a much-needed step. She observed that suicide is highly prevalent among students, especially at the college level and more so in medical institutions. Drawing from her experience as a school counsellor, a member of the juvenile justice system and a therapist to many college-age clients, she pointed out that students often impose significant pressure on themselves, even when neither parents nor institutions directly demand it.

Also read: Thane: Student dies by suicide after Hindi-Marathi row

According to her, students who struggle to manage this pressure are at higher risk of developing suicidal thoughts or behaviour. She emphasised that early mental health programmes in schools have proven benefits, as they build awareness, promote prevention and strengthen coping skills from an early age.

Vandana felt that institutions must acknowledge and report the issues their students face so that stigma can be reduced and support services become more accessible. She also stressed that suicide has consequences that extend beyond the individual, affecting families through long-lasting guilt and emotional trauma. She therefore considered the task force’s survey a necessary intervention that should be taken seriously.

Call for action

The national task force has urged institutions and students to participate in the survey so that meaningful data can inform its recommendations. Only comprehensive responses, it says, can help create a policy framework that reduces student suicides and strengthens mental health support in higher education.

Also read: Thane Class 6 girl student jumps to death from 19th floor over poor marks

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)

(Suicides can be prevented. For help, please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)