Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: BJP Mahila Morcha protests near Kejriwal's residence

Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Friday morning (May 17) and demanded his resignation over the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his aide Bibhav Kumar.

Led by Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters were seen carrying bangles.

Mishra said the Mahila Morcha wanted to hand over the bangles to Kejriwal for keeping mum over the incident with Maliwal that occurred at his official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in connection with Maliwal's alleged assault, naming Kumar, the personal assistant of Kejriwal, as an accused.

The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team led by Additional Commissioner of Police P S Kushwaha. The team was at Maliwal's residence in central Delhi for nearly four and a half hours on Thursday.

Kumar has been summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday over the matter.

VIDEO | Women #BJP workers protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's official residence over #AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal 'assault' case. "Arvind Kejriwal should be ashamed. He should resign from his post and apologise to the country. Swati Maliwal should get justice,"… pic.twitter.com/jyNmCfHJTT — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 17, 2024

(With agency inputs)