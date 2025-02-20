Who are the 6 Delhi cabinet ministers sworn in with Rekha Gupta?

Six BJP leaders took oath along with the Delhi chief minister-elect Rekha Gupta at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Thursday (February 20).

Here are the six BJP leaders:

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma

Referred to as the ‘giant killer’ for defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency by 4,089 votes, Parvesh Verma was also in the race to become Delhi CM.

A prominent Jat face in Delhi politics, he had been the Lok Sabha MP from West Delhi from 2014 to 2024.

Ashish Sood

Ashish Sood too was also one of the frontrunners for the Delhi CM’s post. He’s one of the leading figures in Delhi's politics, and is the party’s co-in charge in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the 2025 Delhi assembly elections, he defeated AAP's Parveen Kumar in Janakpuri by 18,766 votes.

Kapil Mishra

Kapil Mishra, a former AAP leader who joined the BJP in 2019, has received flak for allegedly making provocative statements in the run-up to the deadly February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, which led to 30 people being killed and many injured.

Mishra is known to hit the headlines for the wrong reasons.

Mishra was first elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Karawal Nagar on an AAP ticket in the 2015 election. He was even later appointed as the water resource minister in the then Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

But he kept fighting with his own party leaders and even filed a corruption complaint against Kejriwal for taking a bribe of ₹2 crore, according to reports. Finally, he was thrown out of AAP in August 2019. After his expulsion from AAP, Mishra joined the BJP.

However, he lost the 2020 Assembly polls as the BJP candidate from Model Town. But in the 2025 polls, he stood from Karawal Nagar where he defeated AAP's Manoj Kumar Tyagi by 23,355 votes.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa had represented the Rajouri Garden seat in the 2017 Delhi elections. So, he has made a comeback to the seat by defeating AAP candidate Dhanwati Chandela by a vote margin of over 18,000 votes in the recently concluded Delhi elections.

However, in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, Sirsa had lost the seat to AAP's Chandela.

Pankaj Kumar Singh

A dentist by profession, Pankaj Kumar Singh has served as a ward councillor and held many important positions in the Municipal Corporation Delhi. In the 2025 Delhi elections, Singh won his first assembly election from Vikaspuri, defeating AAP's Mahinder Yadav by nearly 13,000 votes.

Ravinder Indraj Singh

A Dalit face of Delhi BJP, Ravinder Indraj Singh is a member of the BJP's SC Morcha and has been actively working for the Dalit community for a long time.

He won from the Bawana assembly seat in the assembly election and defeated AAP's Jai Bhagwan Upkar by more than 31,000 votes.