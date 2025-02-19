LIVE: Rekha Gupta rose from grassroots, will work for Delhi with full vigour: Modi

The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.

BJP's debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday (February 20) in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.

Gupta, 50, was chosen as Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, in a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited Gupta to form the new government after she staked claim for it late Wednesday evening at Raj Niwas. She will become the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi after the administration of oath by the LG.

The six ministers who will be sworn in to Gupta’s cabinet are Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj.

Take a look at our other stories from Delhi: