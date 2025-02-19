LIVE: Rekha Gupta rose from grassroots, will work for Delhi with full vigour: Modi
Former Mayor and a three-time councillor, the 50-year-old MLA represents the Shalimar Bagh constituency
BJP's debutant legislator Rekha Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister on Thursday (February 20) in a grand show of strength that marks the party's return to power in the city after more than 26 years.
The ceremony at the historic Ramlila Ground was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the top BJP brass and NDA chief ministers. Gupta is Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister. The 50-year-old MLA from Shalimar Bagh is also the only woman in the NDA team of chief ministers.
Gupta, 50, was chosen as Leader of the House in the newly constituted 8th Delhi Assembly, in a meeting of the BJP legislature party on Wednesday.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena invited Gupta to form the new government after she staked claim for it late Wednesday evening at Raj Niwas. She will become the ninth Chief Minister of Delhi after the administration of oath by the LG.
The six ministers who will be sworn in to Gupta’s cabinet are Parvesh Verma who defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra and Ravinder Indraj.
- 20 Feb 2025 1:49 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath congratulates Rekha Gupta
UP CM Yogi Adityanath tweets: "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Mrs. Rekha Gupta on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Delhi! There is full confidence that under the successful guidance of the respected Prime Minister Shri@narendramodi ji and your able leadership, the national capital Delhi will touch new heights of overall development with the public welfare policies of the double engine BJP government, setting ideal standards of security, good order and good governance. Due to my busy schedule in presenting the budget of Uttar Pradesh for the financial year 2025-2026, I am unable to attend your swearing-in ceremony. PS Best of luck!"
- 20 Feb 2025 1:44 PM IST
Rekha Gupta risen from grassroots, will work for Delhi with full vigour: ModiPM Modi says new Delhi CM Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots, expresses confidence she will work for city's development with full vigour.