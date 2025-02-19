Rekha Gupta: Six things you need to know about new Delhi CM

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta will be the new chief minister of Delhi, the BJP announced in a surprise decision on Wednesday (February 19). Gupta was chosen as the Leader of the House in the Delhi Assembly at the BJP legislature party meeting. The party has returned to power in Delhi after over 26 years, ending the 10-year rule of the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

⦿ The 50-year-old leader won from Shalimar Bagh, defeating AAP candidate Bandana Kumari by over 29,000 votes in the February 5 Assembly polls.

⦿ Rekha Gupta is a former president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and civic body councillor.

⦿ The Law graduate of Delhi University entered politics as an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) member in 1992.

⦿ She enjoys close ties with the RSS and is actively engaged with women-related matters.

⦿ Gupta is also the national vice-president of BJP Mahila Morcha and a member of the party's national executive.

⦿ Rekha Gupta will be the only woman chief minister among the states being ruled by the BJP now.