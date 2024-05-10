Sharad Pawar, Stalin, Pinarayi cheer Kejriwal's bail; Sena says he should quit

The interim bail granted to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal attracted jubilant celebrations by AAP supporters on Friday (May 10). In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP welcomed the Supreme Court decision. "Truth can be troubled but not defeated. The decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court is welcome. The dictatorship will end. Satyamev Jayate," AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Delhi minister and AAP leader Imran Hussain celebrates with party workers after the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, at party office, in New Delhi, Friday, May 10, 2024. Image: PTI

Arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, Kejriwal will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2. June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.



Mixed reactions

From political leaders across the nation, the reaction to his interim bail was mixed.

Sharad Pawar, who heads the NCP (SP), welcomed the interim bail, saying the country remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy. “I welcome the interim bail order granted to the chief minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal by the SC. India remains steadfast in the pursuit of democracy,” Pawar wrote on X.



The Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded that the AAP national convener quit as the CM. Sanjay Nirupam, who recently joined the Shiv Sena after being expelled from the Congress, also demanded Kejriwal's removal as the Delhi CM. "If he has little morality, he should quit as the chief minister before beginning campaigning for the elections," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said justice and relief to Kejriwal against the “dictatorial regime” in the country was a huge sign of winds of change.



“He has been speaking the truth and that is what the BJP dislikes. More power to him and the (opposition) INDIA bloc for Bharat. We will protect our Constitution and democracy,” he said.

Decisive move: Pinarayi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too expressed his happiness.

"The Supreme Court verdict on the Kejriwal case will prove decisive in the election outcome and the democratic history of the country," said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "No autocrat who suppresses dissenting voices can prevail forever. The BJP government was attempting to stifle the voice of a chief minister by imprisoning him and was burying the basic principles of democracy."

"The Modi government is afraid of engaging with the people transparently; instead, they are resorting to excessive power and inciting communal hatred to silence the opposition. The Supreme Court order has dealt a blow to this strategy. As the election progresses, the BJP's position is deteriorating. This has truly shaken them, and it is becoming evident. It has once again demonstrated that the wrongdoing of the government will not withstand judicial scrutiny. The order is against the political misuse of agencies like the Enforcement Directorate."





Stalin welcomes bail

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin too welcomed the grant of interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said his release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies the opposition INDIA bloc.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK said on X: "I welcome the Hon'ble #SupremeCourt's decision granting interim bail to Hon'ble Delhi Chief Minister and @AamAadmiParty National Convenor Thiru @ArvindKejriwal. This victory against injustice strengthens our democracy. Thiru Arvind Kejriwal's release not only symbolises justice but also fortifies our #INDIA bloc, bolstering our momentum towards sweeping the elections."

Sunita Kejriwal hails decision

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Friday hailed the Supreme Court's decision granting interim bail to her husband as a "victory of democracy" and said the relief is the result of prayers and blessings of millions of people.

"Hanuman ji ki jai. This is the victory of democracy. It is the result of the prayers and blessings of millions of people. Many thanks to everyone," Sunita said in a post on X in Hindi.



