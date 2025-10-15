Why SAU students are protesting over 'cover-up' of alleged campus gang rape

The South Asian University (SAU)'s administration is now under scrutiny by students for covering up an alleged gang rape attempt of a student on campus on the night of October 12.

The details mentioned by the complainant in the FIR and based on the communication by officials on the incident, a murky picture emerges raising several questions.

Protests raged inside the campus all through Monday (October 13) night and Tuesday (October 14), as students demanded the suspension of officials who they said tried to hush up the alleged gang rape attempt.

What FIR states

In her FIR, the student alleged that in the days leading up to the assault, she was being sent sexually coloured messages on her email ID by an account named ‘Aryan Yash’.

She said that at 6 pm on October 12, she received a message on WhatsApp and Telegram stating that her email profile photo had been morphed to appear nude, and added that if she did not come to Gate no 3 within an hour, the photos would be circulated to all student email IDs.

She then informed her friends of the threat, she alleges in the FIR, but received another message saying she’s taking too much time. Panicked, she started walking, avoiding crowds.

“I turned towards the Convocation Centre where construction work takes place, but had stopped because it was night and nobody goes that way. After walking some distance, a guard asked me what had happened. I said I was just going to the mess to eat, and sat a little far away from the guard. He called somebody up; I couldn’t hear him. Then a middle-aged man came. They talked among themselves and moved closer to me,” she said.

The complainant said two others also joined thereafter and asked her why she was not leaving.

“When I started walking away, one of them held both my shoulders and tried to remove my jacket. One of them poked his fingers in both my eyes… One tried to lift my t-shirt, but I was pulling it down,” said.

She then alleged she was groped, sexually assaulted, and the accused attempted to pull down her pants. She also alleged that they were forcing her to swallow a pill. She said that while she tried to spit it out, she wasn’t sure if she was successful.

According to the complainant, the assault stopped because of an interruption. “When I was on the floor and he had pressed my leg down, somebody was coming out with a food cart from the Mess-1 back gate. On hearing that sound, the four of them ran away. While fleeing, one of them hit me on the cheek…” she said.

Not taken seriously

It is what she has to say about the university administration, though, which has raised temperatures on campus. The complainant alleged that the administration did not take the matter seriously, especially Anupma Arora, Office Assistant of the Girls’ Hostel.

“Anupma ma’am said you people have many boyfriends and you cannot call them from the balcony because I have very tight security… Anupma ma’am was called at night itself, but she said she’ll come in the morning,” the complainant said.

She alleged that when her friends said the police should be called and she should be taken to the hospital, Arora said, “Change her clothes and get her to take a shower, she’ll be fine.”

She said the administration did not want to involve any outside person.

“I wanted to inform my mother through a video call, but Anupma ma’am and guard were covering me and not letting me tell her. I wanted to point to my clothes or body parts which were paining, but they were moving the phone. The four of them (accused) tore my clothes…” she said.

According to the FIR, Arora knew of the matter at night but did not respond effectively. Further communication by the officials muddies the picture even more.

Approval for FIR

In an email to the Registrar at 1.45 pm the next day (October 13), Rinkoo Gupta, warden of the Girls’ Hostel, wrote, “This is to inform you that a girl… from Girls’ Hostel, is having panic attacks and trying to hurt herself. Her t-shirt is also torn. Dr. Priyadarshini has examined her and observed that her vitals are normal; however, it may be a case of molestation. Dr. Priyadarshini has recommended filing an FIR and further taking her to the Safdarjung Hospital for a complete check-up and treatment. Your approval is required for filing an FIR with the local police regarding this.”

The Registrar wrote back at 2.04 pm saying, “Discussed with Dr Navneet Dean Student and he also advised for FIR. It should be immediately done as already told over call.”

Not acting in timely manner

Yet, DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan is on record that they received a PCR call at 3 pm at the Maidan Garhi Police Station, and that the “ call was made by someone known to the girl”, as per a PTI report. Students also confirmed this to The Federal.

“If the university circulated these emails around 2 pm saying an FIR should be filed, why is it that the call to the police went from the friend of the complainant? The administration did not act in a timely manner,” said a student of sociology.

Further, while in her email to the Registrar, the Warden says it “may be a case of molestation”, the same was not informed to the complainant’s guardian. A message sent at 2.38 pm by Arora to the guardian states, “I would like to inform you that your daughter has had a panic attack and is also trying to hurt herself. The campus medical doctor has advised that she be taken to the hospital. We have already informed and called her local guardian.”

When The Federal contacted Arora, she disconnected the call and did not respond to further calls or messages. Registrar Ravindra Soni also did not respond to queries.

Warden Rinkoo Gupta could not be reached for comment. When asked when she was informed of the incident, medical officer Priyadarshini KDK asked that the queries be directed to the PRO.

SP Aggarwal, OSD to the president of SAU, told The Federal, “We are taking all steps to ensure that justice is done if this incident has happened on the campus… Unless and until it comes to the notice of the university, how can the university confirm. As soon as the university came to know of the incident, immediately the matter was taken up.”

While Aggarwal said the university administration came to know about the incident in the afternoon, another official said the university got to know in the morning – lending further weight to the allegations that the university failed to act with urgency.

Student's memorandum

SAU’s institution of an Enquiry Committee, comprising SAU vice-president Sanjay Chaturvedi as Chairperson, along with two professors and a section officer, has also come under the scanner for being led by a member of the administration and not having student members.

On Tuesday (October 14), students submitted a memorandum of “non-negotiable demands”.

“This is not an isolated incident. There exists a pattern of negligence, inefficiency, and a culture of impunity that continues to put students at risk and erodes any trust in the current administrative framework,” the memorandum said.

It asked for an “expedited and time-bound investigation with regular public updates” and “complete transparency”, and the “immediate suspension, pending inquiry, and subsequent termination of Rinkoo Gupta and Anupama Arora” for “victim blaming” and “deliberate delay in filing the FIR” among other things.

“The incident is not isolated—it is one among several cases that reflect the systemic failure of the UCC (University Complaints Committee) and the administration… In light of this, we demand the resignation of the Dean of Students (DOS) and the Proctor, for repeated negligence and failure to ensure student safety,” it added, demanding 50 per cent student representation on the Committee.

Students have also asked for “financial assistance and compensation to the survivor and their family” and the assurance of “no retaliatory action” against “the survivor, their friends, or any students participating in protests or raising concerns”.

University response

Chaturvedi responded to the demands, saying, “The police investigation has already been initiated and the updates will be shared as and when received…The Inquiry Committee constituted after the incident will have the student representatives as a special Invitee, as and when needed.”

“The compensation will be deliberated upon by the Inquiry Committee as per the SAU norms and the students will be duly informed…The University administration is committed to provide every possible support to punish the guilty and no student will be singled out,” he added.

The students, however, rejected the reply and tore up the communication. Protests were continuing at the time of filing the report.

The National Commission for Women has also taken suo motu cognisance of the matter and written to the Commissioner of Police asking for an “immediate, impartial, and sensitive investigation, protection of the survivor, and stringent action against the accused”.

The Commission has also sought an Action Taken Report within three days.