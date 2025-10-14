Protest at Delhi's South Asian University over alleged sexual assault

A tense situation unfolded at South Asian University (SAU) in the national capital late Monday night, where numerous students staged a protest over the alleged sexual assault of a student on campus. Visuals from the site showed packed hallways with students sitting close together on the floor as university officials addressed them from one end of the corridor.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Maidan Garhi police station around 3 pm on Monday, following which a team reached South Asian University, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said in a statement.



The university administration confirmed it was aware of the PCR call and said it is cooperating fully with the investigation. An official university statement mentioned, “The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities.”



FIR registered

After an all-night protest on campus, police were called in as tensions escalated. Students alleged they were forcibly dispersed around 5 am. They had been demanding that the Registrar and Dean of Students meet them and share updates on the incident. No FIR was lodged till then.

An officer familiar with the case said preliminary inquiries indicate that the incident may have taken place on Sunday, when the student was alone on campus. “So far, there are no allegations of rape,” the officer said, adding that the details are still being verified.

A purported internal letter, circulated among students but not officially confirmed by the university, alleged that the incident occurred near the campus auditorium on Sunday. The letter, whose authenticity could not be verified, also mentioned that an internal inquiry committee had been formed to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, based on the victim’s statement, an FIR has been registered under relevant sections, and the case is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority, said a police official.