Delhi University VC Yogesh Singh uses X account, speeches to push BJP agenda

In May, the principals of two Delhi University (DU) colleges issued notices “requesting” faculty, staff, and students to follow Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh’s official X account, and “encouraging” them to retweet his posts on Operation Sindoor. Sources said the move followed communication by the DU administration in this regard.

One of the colleges later retracted the notice, but it was enough to draw flak from teachers.

Also Read: DU college asks students, staff to follow VC's X account

VC Yogesh Singh pushing BJP propaganda

Six months later, the decision to have the university community follow the X handle is even more under scrutiny, with Singh’s account largely pushing political propaganda for the BJP.

Singh had opened his nationalist-sounding X account in May called ‘YeDesHaiMera (this is my country)’. His very first post on May 8 was – “#OperationSindoor is a testament to #PMModi ji's resolute leadership firmly pivoted on #RashtraPratham, unreservedly backing the #IndianArmedForces while they exhibit their best tradition of service, responding valiantly to the terrorists and their patrons. #JusticeServed #JaiHind”.

Since then, the praise for Modi, the BJP, and the central government has only increased.

Sample this. In the last six months, out of the 136 posts made by him (not including retweets), Modi was tagged in 117. From September onwards, Singh made just two posts on academics or university-related matters. But he made 15 political posts in which the Prime Minister was tagged. In May, the first month of activity on X, there were 46 posts tagging Modi and just two related to academics. Most of Singh’s posts are in praise of Modi – from the “GST Utsav” to Viksit Bharat and Make in India, criticising Pakistan and of course – Operation Sindoor.

Also Read: Delhi University VC draws flak for One Nation One Election run in campus

Singh’s grouse against ‘urban naxals’

The pattern mirrors Singh’s recent speech at a right-wing think tank event uploaded to his YouTube channel, which DU also emailed to students, in which he talks of “Urban Naxalism” in universities and the need to “crush” it.

In the speech, at ‘Bharat Manthan 2025: Naxal Mukt Bharat - Ending Red Terror Under Modi’s Leadership’ organised by the Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee Research Foundation in partnership with the Association of Indian Universities on September 28, Singh said there was no point ending Naxalism in the country, as long as it's not rooted out of universities.

He termed Pinjra Tod, a group of women students which was formed in Delhi to fight against curfew timings in women’s hostels and PGs, as Urban Naxals, linking their fight for relaxing “curfew timings” in the Delhi Technological University (DTU) – when Singh was the VC there – to their role in the Delhi riots.

“The founders (of Pinjra Tod), Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, were arrested in 2020 under UAPA on being named in the Delhi riots. No respect for the country, no respect for parents, no respect for the system, and arrogance of the highest order. This is also a form of Urban Naxalism. This also needs to be eradicated,” he said.

He also labelled the Bhima Koregaon accused in the same bracket.

“Have you seen Urban Naxals? I have seen them. Many of you may have also seen. Don’t fall for their words, innocence, or their arguments. Remember, they have compromised with the interests of the country. They will not surrender. It will be naïve to expect them to surrender. They will have to be crushed,” he said, adding that there should be a deadline to end the menace of urban naxalism in the next 3-4 years.

While the most provocative, this speech is not an anomaly, in that it is the most recent in a long line of statements Singh has been making that echo the BJP-RSS line.

Also Read: Who took the call to drop Manusmriti from all Delhi University courses?

Praises RSS, GST 2.0

On October 6, he shared a newspaper article in which he praised the RSS and wrote, “The RSS is not a group of individuals, but an idea.”

On September 24, he shared another article and wrote, “GST 2.0 conceived by Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi as a reform aimed at delivering lower prices, simplified tax slabs and more, is already showing positive results with the automobile industry emerging as one of the leading sectors.”

Slams Pakistan

On August 20, Singh shared a response by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) criticising a statement made by the Pakistan Army Chief in the US, where he warned of using nuclear weapons if threatened by India.

He said, “From a parasitic nation like Pakistan, what more can be expected? The surprise would be if it abandoned the path of terrorism and spoke of peace and global brotherhood. But it is reprehensible that this statement was made in our friendly country. History bears witness that Pakistan is a threat not only to India but also to world peace.”

On June 24, Singh shared a video borrowing words from Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee to shower praises on VD Savarkar.

Also Read: DU professor 'advised' to submit speech text for permission to travel to US

Defends BJP govt

At a time when the Indian government was under fire for not countering US President Donald Trump’s assertions that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, Singh launched a strong defence of Modi and the BJP government. On May 20, he wrote, “Indian government confirms: the US was “neither involved nor informed” in #IndiaPakistanCeasefire talks during #OperationSindoor. All speculation must end now. Events breed competing narratives: the question is which one do you choose and amplify. Choose responsibly. Stand with India's leadership and the Government of India.”

He even cited an Israeli newspaper article to draw parallels between the attacks on India and the attacks by Hamas.

“India rewrites the rules. Zero mercy for terrorists or their backers. Their patrons face the #IndianArmedForces wrath. The Jerusalem Post notes the parallel drawn between the Pahalgam attack and the October 7 massacre by Hamas, in its article ‘Soft targets, harsh response: After the massacre of civilians in Kashmir, India is changing its rules of engagement.’ #OperationSindoor roars. The world has taken note. Gratitude to the #IndianArmedForces, Indian Intelligence Agencies, Government of India and our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for decisive and timely action, commanding with resolve to obliterate terror,” he wrote in a post on May 16.

Also Read: Is DU ready for 4th-year UG programme? Principals, teachers raise concerns

Faculty, students criticise VC

Teachers and students have criticised the VC for using his official position for propaganda.

“He is making the same claims that the BJP-RSS handles do, especially during Operation Sindoor. The chair of the vice-chancellor has been reduced to an RSS-BJP mouthpiece, or is working like their IT cell… The recent speech by the VC is an attack on the very idea of a university,” said Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Democratic Teachers’ Federation.

DU Academic Council member Maya John said Singh’s recent speech on “Urban Naxals” was “unfortunate and unbecoming of the post”.

“A person holding an administrative post like that of a Vice Chancellor must desist from peddling mainstream, partisan narratives of the ruling dispensation… Sadly, apart from public addresses in open support for the ruling dispensation, it has also been seen that persons from the ruling party are freely and frequently invited to the University, and at times, even when the model code of conduct is in force due to impending elections. Moreover, repeatedly faculty and students are instructed by many Principals to attend such programmes. It has also been observed that Principals instruct students and staff to follow the VC's twitter handle, which again smacks of blatant misuse of power,” she said.

Also Read: Delhi University’s 'mop-up' round for admissions sparks CUET credibility row

Protest march against Singh’s remarks

On Monday (October 6), the All India Students’ Association (AISA) organised a protest march in DU’s North Campus against the remarks made by Singh.

“By using this politically-motivated and discredited term (Urban Naxal), the VC has attempted to criminalise and defame the democratic struggles for rights, equality, and freedom within our campuses. This is a direct attack on the very spirit of free thought, dissent, and campus democracy that Delhi University has long stood for,” it said in a statement.

Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh did not respond to calls and texts from The Federal.