'Satyamev Jayate': AAP, Oppn hail SC verdict; BJP seeks Kejriwal's resignation

The AAP on Friday hailed the Supreme Court decision granting bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the corruption case linked to the excise policy 'scam' as "victory of truth".

The apex court granted bail to Kejriwal in the excise policy case by the CBI paving way for his release.

Kejriwal was already granted interim bail in the excise policy linked money laundering case of the Enforcement Directorate by the apex court.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Satyamev Jayate." Kejriwal's release from the Tihar Jail will be a shot in the arm for the party as it prepares for the elections in Delhi and Haryana.



'Truth can't be defeated'

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy cases of the ED and CBI by the apex court, said on X, "Today truth won again in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."





झूँठ और साज़िशों के ख़िलाफ़ लड़ाई में आज पुनः सत्य की जीत हुई है.



एक बार पुनः नमन करता हूँ बाबा साहेब अंबेडकर जी की सोच और दूरदर्शिता को, जिन्होंने 75 साल पहले ही आम आदमी को किसी भावी तानाशाह के मुक़ाबले मज़बूत कर दिया था. pic.twitter.com/2yJDqz2W6w — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 13, 2024

In a post on X, Delhi Minister Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated." AAP Rajya Sabha MP MP Raghav Chadha wrote on X, “Welcome back Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal from the shackles of jail. Thanks to Honorable Supreme Court!”



AAP MP Sanjay Singh, who walked out of jail in April this year after being arrested by ED in the excise policy case, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “tyrannical rule could not break the spirit of Kejriwal”.



“Dictatorship will not work in democracy. It will not work. Dictators bow down, someone who fights is needed. Modi’s tyrannical rule could not break the spirit of @ArvindKejriwal. The prison locks were broken @ArvindKejriwal and released. A mountain of lies is falling, ED, CBI, BJP’s false case has been exposed. Satyamev Jayate!” Sanjay Singh wrote.





#WATCH | Delhi: On Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's bail, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "... I thank the Supreme Court... He (Arvind Kejriwal) is not just a name, but a brand of honest politics. He had to go to jail for 6 months because of his increasing popularity... AAP will get more… pic.twitter.com/KCsi2GIBAG — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai told news agency ANI, “Congratulations to everyone. Delhi CM is coming out now. There is joy among people. This has sent a message across Delhi and the entire country that dictatorship loses one day, however strong it might be…”



NCP, RJD welcome SC order



Meanwhile, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that Kejriwal's release shows that the “foundation of democracy in the country is still strong”.



“The fight for so long started today on the path of truth. Kejriwal's bail confirmed the feeling that a conspiracy to overthrow someone in a lowly way will never succeed in a democratic country,” Pawar wrote in Marathi on X.





#WATCH | Delhi: Supreme Court grants bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam.



RJD MP Manoj Jha says, "This had to happen. This will happen in every case because all cases were fake, fictitious and hatched in… pic.twitter.com/PPRuJ2c26F — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2024

RJD MP Manoj Jha also congratulated AAP and its legal team after Kejriwal's release and attacked the BJP for “hatching fake and fictitious cases.”



“This had to happen. This will happen in every case because all cases were fake, fictitious and hatched in the Delhi BJP office. Power keeps transferring. Listen to the High Court observation in the case of Hemant Soren, read it and read about today's case - it is a slap to not just ED, I-T and CBI but also to those who plot this. So, a clear message has been sent across. Tomorrow, when you won't be in power, these agencies will knock at your doors as well. We will feel bad at that time, too, because there should be no place for vendetta in politics,” he told ANI.



Only conditional bail: BJP

On the other hand, the BJP said Kejriwal should immediately resign from his post as the Supreme Court has granted him only conditional bail and that he continues to be an accused in the corruption case linked to the excise policy scam.

The BJP's reaction came after the top court granted bail to Kejriwal in the case lodged by the CBI and said that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

During a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, "The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan' (outright dishonest) Arvind Kejriwal while granting bail to him. He should immediately resign after this." Bhatia added that Kejriwal continues to be an accused in the case as the court has granted him conditional bail.

Neither have the charges against him been quashed nor has he been acquitted, the BJP leader added.

(With agency inputs)

