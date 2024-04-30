Raghav Chadha 'might have lost his eyesight': Bharadwaj defends 'absence' of AAP MP

Amid widespread speculation over AAP leader Raghav Chadha’s noticeable absence during the Lok Sabha election season, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj has defended the 'missing' Rajya Sabha MP explaining that he is busy undergoing an eye surgery in the UK.

According to Bharadwaj, Chadha’s condition was critical and there was a possibility that he may even lose his eyesight. In an interview to ANI, Bhardwaj said about Chadha, "He is in the UK; there was a complication in his eyes and I was told that it was quite critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well. He has gone there to get treatment. I have my best wishes with him. He will be back soon in good health and will join the campaign."

Earlier, AAP had said that Chadha went to the UK to undergo vitrectomy surgery to prevent the eye's retinal detachment. Notably, Delhi minister Atishi had claimed earlier this month that four other AAP leaders, including Raghav Chadha, would be arrested by the ED in the next two months.

Missing in action

Chadha has been in London since March 8, and he has been missing from the political scene at a critical time when the AAP is in a deep soup with the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case.



Chadha, who is a close aide of Kejriwal had handled important departments in the party and had been in the forefront of AAP's attacks on political rivals.

Meanwhile, Chadha’s wife Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has returned to India before the release of her new movie, the Imitiaz Ali directorial 'Amar Singh Chamkila'. The fact that Chadha continues to stay on in London has raised eyebrows and fuelled speculation about his political plans.

Active on social media

However, Chadha continues to be active on X (formerly Twitter) and in his last post on April 28, he had retweeted a video of Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal holding a roadshow in West Delhi.

On April 18, he tweeted that Kejriwal is on 54 units of insulin every day. “It is being said that the administration in the jail is not giving him insulin. This is extremely inhumane and against prison rules,” Chadha wrote in his post. HIs X profile picture is a photograph of Kejriwal behind bars.

BJP mocks Chadha's absence

The BJP is having a field day mocking Chadha’s absence. Amit Malviya, BJP IT cell took at jibe at AAP questioning Chadha going off to UK for his eye treatment. 'What happened to Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics and Health Model', he asked.

Malviya also remarked that it was “interesting” that Parineeti Chopra, who was also in London, has returned, but Chadha hasn’t. “One would have thought she would have wanted to be around at a time when he was being operated. But looks like she has other important things on mind. Or is the surgery just an excuse to stay away?" Malviya had tweeted.

Others like Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar questioning the 'intriguing absence' of Chadha at this junction said that in this ‘politically surcharged atmosphere’. He said lot of reasons are being attributed to Chadha's absence.