R-Day: In a first, Delhi Police's all-women contingent to march on Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) To provide a fillip to gender equality and women empowerment, the Delhi Police will have an all-women contingent marching down the Kartavya Path during the 75th Republic Day parade on January 26, officials said on Tuesday.

This will be the first time in the history of the force when the marching contingent will comprise only women personnel, they said, adding that 80 per cent of the participants this year are from the northeastern states.

According to Delhi Police, it has a policy of recruiting people from the eight northeastern states to "bridge the gap" between the police and the people from that region.

A woman IPS officer, Shweta K Sugathan, will lead the marching contingent of 194 female head constables and constables of the force, an officer said.

The participants practice daily at the Kartyava Path, he added.

According to Special Commissioner of Police (Armed Police) Robin Hibu, all the participants are taking part in the parade for the first time and are "very excited".

"The marching contingent has been selected from the armed unit of our force and a majority of them are from the northeastern states," Hibu said, adding they will represent the people from the northeast in the Delhi Police.

Hibu said the Delhi Police has added another feather in its cap this year as the women's pipe band will be led by a female officer -- constable Ruyangunuo Kense.

This band comprising 135 head constables and constables will play the "Delhi Police Song", he added.

Last year, a female dedicated pipe band was inducted in the parade, but it was led by a male inspector, Rajender Singh Another officer said the all-women marching contingent will "definitely be a centre of attraction" during the parade.

The defence ministry had last year asked all the forces, state governments and departments participating in the Republic Day parade to have women participants in their contingents, bands and tableaux.

The Delhi Police's marching contingent has a unique distinction of participating in every Republic Day parade ever since India became a Republic on January 26, 1950, officials said.

It has been adjudged the best marching contingent 15 times -- the last being 2021. Its motto is "Shanti, Seva aur Nyaya'', meaning "Peace, Service and Justice". PTI

