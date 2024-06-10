Poll result setback for BJP, INDIA bloc needs to be wary of Hindutva authoritarianism: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The CPI(M) on Monday claimed the Lok Sabha poll result was a setback for the BJP which failed to get an absolute majority as it cautioned the opposition INDIA bloc to remain vigilant against "Hindutva authoritarianism" using "fascistic methods".

In the statement following a meeting of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Politburo on Sunday, the party expressed disappointment over its poll performance, especially in Kerala, even as it noted that the Left have marginally improved their presence in Parliament.

"The result of the election to constitute the 18th Lok Sabha was a significant setback for the BJP. The people of India, asserting their defence of the Constitution and the secular democratic character of the republic, have deprived the BJP of a majority it had secured in the last two Lok Sabha elections of 2014 and 2019," the CPI(M) said.

Having campaigned to reach a figure of 400-plus in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP’s tally is now 240 seats, the CPI(M) said, adding that while the saffron party is now 32 seats short of a majority on its own, the INDIA bloc parties together are 38 short of a majority.

Election Commission of India data shows that all the constituencies of the NDA put together got 43.31 per cent of the votes polled. The constituents of the INDIA bloc got 41.69 per cent. The difference in vote share between both the combinations is less than 2 percentage points, the statement said.

The CPI(M) alleged that the general elections were held amid "widespread attacks" on the opposition parties, "brazen misuse" of federal agencies and "massive misuse" of money power.

The INDIA bloc focused on issues concerning people's livelihood, such as unemployment, price rise and agrarian distress, besides the threat to the Constitution, democracy and civil liberties, the Left party said.

"Despite being deprived of an absolute majority on its own, efforts to reestablish Modi's hegemony will continue. INDIA bloc parties will have to remain vigilant to resolutely oppose and defeat all efforts to strengthen Hindutva authoritarian tendencies and Hindutva-corporate nexus, and to safeguard secular democracy, people's livelihood, economic sovereignty, social justice, and federalism," it said.

"In the days to come, struggle against Hindutva authoritarianism using fascistic methods will have to be strengthened both inside and outside Parliament," the CPI(M) Politburo said.

While noting that the presence of the Left parties in the Lok Sabha has improved marginally with their numbers going up to eight -- four of the CPI(M), and two each of the CPI and CPI(ML) -- the Politburo, however, expressed disappointment over the CPI(M)'s performance, especially in Kerala.

"An in-depth introspection will be undertaken by the party on the basis of the reviews conducted by the respective state units," it said.

The CPI(M) also expressed concerns about the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the NEET.

