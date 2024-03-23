Kejriwal’s message: No bars can keep me in jail for long; don’t hate BJP

Sunita, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, said in the message from the CM to the women of Delhi that there were “no bars that could keep him in jail for long”. The CM’s message adds that he is “made of iron” but also appeals to the women to pray for him in a temple.

Arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a message from ED custody, which his wife Sunita Kejriwal read out in a video posted from his X handle on Saturday (March 23).

“Continue working”

Kejriwal has urged everyone in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to continue working for society and not hate anyone, even those from the ruling BJP, which the Opposition has accused of misusing the probe agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which has arrested him in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case.

“Do not hate the BJP people. They are all our brothers and sisters,” Sunita read out the AAP chief’s message.

While the AAP has insisted that Kejriwal will continue to be the CM, even if from inside jail, he said in the message that whether he is outside or inside the jail, he would continue to work for the nation. “I was born to fight. I have fought several battles. More struggles are written for me ahead. That is why this arrest has not taken me by surprise.”

“Identify forces that are weakening country”

Sunita has quoted him as saying in the message: “I must have done some good deeds in my previous life that I was born in a great country like India....Today, several forces within and outside India are weakening the country. We must be alert, identify these forces, and defeat them. There are many forces in India that want to take the country forward. We must join them and make them stronger.”

“My mothers and sisters in Delhi must be thinking that since Kejriwal is behind bars, will I get the Rs 1000 promised by him? I appeal to them to trust their brother, their son. There is no jail that can keep your brother and son behind bars for long. I will come out soon and keep my promise,” the message adds.

“Made of iron”

He has added in the message that he is “made of iron”, but has appealed to the women of Delhi to pray for him in a temple.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on Thursday (March 21) evening, hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from arrest. The agency has accused the AAP leader of being a “key conspirator” in the excise policy case. He has been remanded in ED custody till March 28.