Kejriwal didn’t lose weight, vitals normal: Jail sources deny Atishi’s claims

Arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody on Monday till April 15.

“On arrival on 01.04.2024, Arvind Kejriwal was examined by two doctors and all vitals were normal. Also, his weight is constant at 65 kg, since arrival to jail and till date. Home-cooked food is being provided as per court order. His vital statistics is normal,” the statement said.

In a statement issued after Atishi’s allegations, jail authorities said that the Delhi chief minister’s vitals are also normal.

Tihar jail authorities rubbished the claims and asserted that Kejriwal’s weight has remained the same at 65 kg as it was when his was examined by doctors upon entering the jail on April 1.

Reiterating that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had been detained on a false charge, Atishi, a minister in the Delhi government, said Kejriwal was a diabetic and so losing weight was a matter of concern.

AAP leader Atishi alleged on Wednesday (April 3) that jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had lost 4.5 kg since his arrest on March 21 and accused the BJP of putting his health at risk by keeping him in prison.

Atishi’s charge

"Arvind Kejriwalji is a severe diabetic. Despite health issues, he remained engaged 24 hours a day in the service of the country. Since his arrest, Kejriwal's weight has decreased by 4.5 kg. This is very worrying,” Atishi posted on X.

“The BJP is putting his health at risk by putting him in jail," she alleged. “If something happens to Arvind Kejriwal, not just the whole country, even God will not forgive them.”

Court hearing

Later, Atishi told the media: "Today, the Delhi High Court will hear a plea challenging his arrest by ED. After the court decides on it, we will seek legal help over his health situation.

"The whole country is watching. For a severely diabetic patient, if their sugar levels fall below 50 mg/dL, it is extremely worrying.

“While he was in ED custody, his sugar levels fell thrice, including one time when it came down to 46 mg/dL," she said.

Sugar levels

Atishi claimed that in the last 12 days, his weight had fallen by 4.5 kg, which she said posed a health risk.

Kejriwal, who remains the chief minister, is allowed to have home-cooked food in jail. On Tuesday morning, Kejriwal's sugar level was low. Doctors admitted his sugar level kept fluctuating.

Yoga, meditation

NDTV quoted unnamed sources in the prison as saying that Kejriwal still weighs 65 kg, which he was when brought to the jail.

“His blood sugar levels are also normal now,” the report said, adding that the AAP leader did yoga and meditation on Wednesday morning and also walked in his cell.

Medicines, toffees

But NDTV too said that Kejriwal’s blood sugar level had been fluctuating over the past few days and had dropped below 50 at one point. He has been given medicines to bring his blood sugar level under control.

Jail officials say he has also been provided a sugar sensor to monitor his blood sugar levels as well as toffees to arrest any sudden drop.

Kejriwal spoke to his wife Sunita through video conference on Tuesday and had a meeting with his lawyer.

AAP protest

Meanwhile, AAP leader and Delhi minister Gopal Rai announced that party leaders will sit on a protest near Jantar Mantar in the heart of Delhi on April 7 to denounce Kejriwal’s arrest.

Rai also called for nationwide fasts against the arrest.

Crushing AAP?

"If you are against the arrest of the Delhi chief minister, you can fast against it on April 7. You can hold the collective fast anywhere -- at home, in your city, anywhere," he said.

Rai accused the government of arresting the AAP’s top leadership, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, with a view to crush the AAP.

He said while AAP MPs, MLAs, councillors and office-bearers will take part in the fast at Jantar Mantar, students, farmers and traders were welcome to join them.