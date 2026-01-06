BJP, Congress react to JNU students ‘raising slogans’ against Modi-Shah

A video being circulated on Monday evening (January 5) showed several students, apparently aligned with left-wing student organisations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, purportedly raising slogans on campus grounds against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

This followed the Supreme Court’s verdict not granting bail to activists Sharjeel Imam and Umar Khalid in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots case, during the CAA-NRC protests, while releasing five other accused.

The BJP was swift to react and reportedly called these students “separatist” and “desh ke dushman” (enemies of the nation), according to reports. The Congress also reacted, with party leader Udit Raj defending the students and saying it was a way for them to “express their resentment” at the ruling by the Supreme Court.

Right-wing outfits condemn

Several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, said, "I strongly condemn this. If there will be protests in this country, even against the Supreme Court's rulings, then what is left?"

He told reporters, "These are separatist people. Raising such slogans against [the] prime minister and home minister is extremely shameful.” He reportedly blamed the AAP and Congress for being “always visible behind these people” and further accused the students of having no regard for “the country, the constitution or the law”.

According to reports, other senior BJP leaders, such as BJP national spokespersons Shehzad Poonawalla and Pradeep Bhandari, condemned the protests and called the students “urban naxals” and part of the “tukde tukde gang”.

JNU’s ABVP wing also condemned the incident. Pravin K Piyush, ABVP secretary at JNU, told reporters that “the Left students shouted slogans near Sabarmati Hostel. They spoke ill against RSS, ABVP, PM Modi ji,” with another member saying they will file a complaint on the matter.

Yearly protest

Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president, Aditi Mishra, told news agency PTI that every year, students hold a protest to condemn the violence which occurred on the campus on January 5, 2020. "All of the slogans raised in the protest were ideological and do not attack anyone personally. They were not directed towards anyone," she said.

Congress leader Udit Raj told ANI, “This is a way of expressing resentment...There is outrage in the JNU...They [Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam] are being treated like this as they are Muslims. Injustice was done to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The SC verdict is very unfortunate…”

A senior police officer told PTI that no complaint has been received so far in this matter.