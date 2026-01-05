'Jail is my life now': Umar Khalid after Supreme Court denies bail

After the Supreme Court denied bail to activist Umar Khalid in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case on Monday (January 5), he told his partner Banojyotsna Lahiri that jail is his life now, and he is happy that five other co-accused have got bail.

The apex court refused to grant bail to Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, saying a prima facie case was made out against them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench comprising Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice NV Anjaria gave the judgment.

"This court is satisfied that the prosecution material disclosed a prima facie allegation against the appellants Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The statutory threshold stands attracted qua these appellants. This stage of proceedings does not justify their enlargement on bail," the bench said.

However, the top court granted bail to activists Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan and Shadab Ahmad in the case.

"'I am really happy for the others, who got bail! So relieved', Umar said. 'I'll come tomorrow for Mulaqat', I replied. 'Good good, aa jana. Ab yahi zindagi hai'. #UmarKhalid," Banojyotsna posted on X. It was viewed more than 74,000 times at the time of writing this report.

The February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Imam was arrested on January 28, 2020, for speeches made during anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests. He was later arrested in a larger conspiracy case in August of the same year. Khalid, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University, was arrested on September 13, 2020.

All seven accused were booked under the stringent anti-terror UAPA and provisions of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly being the "masterminds" of the riots.

According to Section 16 of the UAPA, "Whoever commits a terrorist act shall, if such act has resulted in the death of any person, be punishable with death or imprisonment for life, and shall also be liable to fine."

