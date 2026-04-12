India under heat dome: Early April surge pushes many regions towards 40°C mark

It began as a mild April, but with each passing day, the fourth month of 2026 is preparing to take a big leap north, in terms of heat. As a pronounced heat build-up is being witnessed, a large part of central and southern India is already in its grip, and it's a matter of time before many regions of the country witness a chain of 40-degree-Celsius days.

Also read: Why is India seeing snowfall, hailstorms and rain in March?

Cooling systems retreat, skies clear

A key factor behind the sudden rise in temperatures is the weakening presence of Western Disturbances over the Western Himalayas, according to reports. These systems typically moderate temperatures by bringing cloud cover, rainfall and cooler winds. Their reduced activity has left most of the country under cloudless skies, accelerating surface heating.

The impact is already visible. Akola in Maharashtra recorded a high of 42°C in the last 24 hours, offering an early glimpse of what lies ahead. Weather models indicate that maximum temperatures across northwest, central and eastern India could climb by another three to six degrees in the coming days.

Capital set for a sharper rise

Delhi, for now, remains within its seasonal range at around 35°C to 37°C. However, forecasts suggest that this respite will be short-lived, with temperatures likely to edge close to 40°C by April 15.

The broader warming trend is being reinforced by a heat dome, a high-pressure system that effectively caps the atmosphere, trapping hot air near the surface and seeing it intensify.

Also Read: Western Disturbance brings relief from heat as hailstorms, squalls batter states

The India Meteorological Department has also pointed to multiple atmospheric troughs shaping current conditions. One prominent trough stretches from north Madhya Pradesh to south Tamil Nadu, contributing to a stable, heat-favouring setup.

Such troughs, defined as elongated zones of low pressure, often sit between high-pressure areas and can play a crucial role in determining regional weather behaviour.

Heatwave conditions are expected to develop in parts of Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat, before spreading to regions including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha (Maharashtra) as the week progresses. Meanwhile, southern coastal belts along Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to experience persistently hot and humid weather, compounding discomfort.

Early precautions advised

With above-normal temperatures projected for the April to June period, authorities are urging both residents and farmers to act early.

In Odisha, light irrigation is being recommended for summer crops such as Boro paddy and green gram to preserve soil moisture. Farmers in Chhattisgarh have been advised to complete the harvest of wheat and chickpeas before peak heat conditions set in.

Also Read: India braces for hotter days, erratic monsoon as 'super El Nino' develops

As weather patterns grow increasingly erratic, marked by rapid heating in some regions and heavy rain in others, close attention to official advisories will be essential in the weeks ahead.