Western Disturbance brings relief from heat as hailstorms, squalls batter states

Several parts of the country have received hailstorms, thunderstorms, and showers since Monday (April 6), driven by an intense Western Disturbance. The activity has brought much-needed relief from the rising summer heat.

Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana experienced widespread rain and hailstorms, while Delhi has been placed under a yellow alert, with light rain, isolated thunderstorms, and possible hail expected.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Bihar, and Jharkhand, warning of thunder squalls with wind speeds reaching up to 70 kmph. Severe weather activity is expected in cities such as Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, and Bikaner, with risks of intense thunderstorms and large hail. Bihar, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal remain in a high-risk zone for hailstorms and squalls through April 8.

Western Disturbance impact

A Western Disturbance is an extratropical low-pressure system that originates over the Mediterranean Sea, Caspian Sea, or Atlantic Ocean and moves eastward, bringing winter rain and snowfall to north India.

While its primary impact is seen in northern regions, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is also forecast for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya. Light to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, is expected in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

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In Delhi, the weather office forecast thunderstorms on Tuesday morning. The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.1°C at Safdarjung, 0.1 degrees above normal, while Palam recorded 19.6°C, 0.4 degrees below normal. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 111, in the ‘moderate’ category.

Orange alert in Himachal Pradesh

Adverse weather conditions prevailed across several parts of Himachal Pradesh, with scattered rainfall reported. Kasauli recorded the highest rainfall at 31.2 mm, according to the Met office.

An orange alert has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Shimla districts, warning of lightning and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 60 kmph. A yellow alert has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur, forecasting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds over the next two days.

The Met office has predicted a wet spell in the state from April 6 to 9, with peak activity expected on April 8. Hailstorms are likely in some areas between April 6 and 8.

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Popular tourist destinations such as Manali, Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Solang Valley, and Sissu may witness light to moderate rain or snowfall on April 7 and 8.

Temperatures showed variation across the state, with Una recording the highest maximum temperature at 33.2°C, while Tabo was the coldest, with a minimum of 0.9°C.

Nor’wester storms hit Odisha

In Odisha, the IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts as a strong Kalabaishakhi (Nor’wester) system moves across the state.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds affected areas such as Athagarh in Cuttack district and Daspalla in Nayagarh. The weather activity brought down temperatures significantly, with no location crossing the 40°C mark. Boudh recorded the highest temperature at 38.3°C.

The regional Met office has forecast that these conditions may persist until April 10.

Impact in Southern India

Weather conditions in Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema remain a mix of extreme heat and unseasonal rainfall. While temperatures in several areas have crossed 40°C, a trough and cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal are triggering thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely in isolated areas of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema, with gusty winds reaching up to 50 kmph. A trough extending from Telangana to the Gulf of Mannar is also influencing the weather pattern.

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In Chennai, sudden rainfall on Monday brought temporary relief, although humidity levels remain high. Officials noted that the showers were caused by convective activity due to high temperatures combined with a trough system. Similar but less intense conditions may continue.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Tamil Nadu, forecasting a mix of heat and pre-monsoon showers through the week. Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in isolated areas until April 12.

Rajasthan braces for storm activity

Rajasthan is expected to experience a fresh spell of rain, hailstorms, and strong winds from April 6 to 8 due to a new Western Disturbance. Orange and yellow alerts have been issued across several districts, warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain, and hail.

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The impact is expected to be strongest in northern and northwestern parts of the state, with temperatures dropping by 4–6°C below normal.

From April 9 onward, conditions are likely to turn dry, with temperatures expected to rise by 2–3°C over the following days.

El Nino signals raise concerns

Recent data from the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) suggests that oceanic and atmospheric patterns are aligning towards the development of a strong El Niño event.

Climate experts warn that this could lead to higher temperatures and unusual monsoon patterns in India. IMD scientists have indicated that 2026 may be warmer than the previous year, with the possibility of intense heatwaves later in the season.

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Some forecasts suggest that while the early part of summer may remain relatively wet, the later months — particularly May and early June — could turn drier, with increased heatwave activity.

Though the cooling effect from the Western Disturbance has provided a temporary respite from the otherwise rising heat conditions typically experienced during this period, the conditions are expected to start clearing from April 9 or 10, with temperatures likely to rise sharply after mid-April.