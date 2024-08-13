Chaos at Delhi airport as check-in takes longer; passengers fume

A huge rush was witnessed at the T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday (August 13) as passengers jostled for space, and stood in serpentine queues for hours to board their flights amid heavy security arrangements ahead of Independence Day. The Delhi airport has attributed the delay in security clearance, which led to the massive crowd, to "enhanced security measures" in view of Independence Day. Passengers share ordeal on social media Meanwhile, several passengers took to social media to share their ordeal along with photographs and videos. Many passengers slammed airport authorities for failing to manage the crowd and alleged that there was no support from the airport staff. “Horrible scenes at the T3 airport. Huge long queues, no support from the airport staff, poor crowd management. It is 3pm, definitely not peak rush hours,” one user posted tagging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Delhi Airport.

Horrible scenes at the T3 airport. Huge long queues, no support from the airport staff, poor crowd management. It is 3pm, definitely not peak rush hours. @DelhiAirport @DGCAIndia pic.twitter.com/sc4FxjcQqv — Aashir (@theawkwardstoic) August 13, 2024

While many passengers, who had been standing in the queue for hours feared they will miss their flights, others sought to know why their respective airlines didn’t alert them about the possible delay in advance. “@DelhiAirport if the security does not speed up. Lots people are going to miss their flights,” said a user named Junaid Merchant.

This is the situation at the security check counter at Delhi IGI airport T3 terminal right now. People on the verge of missing their flights. @DelhiAirport #gmrairport, #igiairport, @MoCA_GoI pic.twitter.com/91H1QqWf8p — Krishna Kant (@KantKrishna30) August 13, 2024

‘Not enough resources’ Kartik Jindal, a student alleged that while the number of passengers has increased, the airport authority has not bothered to designate enough resources to handle the crowd. “This is not railway station nor bus stand nor any public park, This is our world famous IGI Airport Terminal 3 New Delhi , 2-3 hours waiting time for security, Passengers is been increasing day by day but resources is same as before @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri #newindia #newbharat,” he posted.

This is not railway station nor bus stand nor any public park, This is our world famous IGI Airport Terminal 3 New Delhi , 2-3 hours waiting time for security, Passengers is been increasing day by day but resources is same as before @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri #newindia #newbharat pic.twitter.com/FNVJSQytSP — Kartik Jindal (@CAKartikJindal) August 13, 2024