Chaos at Delhi airport as check-in takes longer; passengers fume
While passengers slammed the airport authority for making them wait for hours, Delhi Airport attributed the delay to stricter security checks ahead of I-Day
A huge rush was witnessed at the T3 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Tuesday (August 13) as passengers jostled for space, and stood in serpentine queues for hours to board their flights amid heavy security arrangements ahead of Independence Day.
The Delhi airport has attributed the delay in security clearance, which led to the massive crowd, to "enhanced security measures" in view of Independence Day.
Passengers share ordeal on social media
Meanwhile, several passengers took to social media to share their ordeal along with photographs and videos.
Many passengers slammed airport authorities for failing to manage the crowd and alleged that there was no support from the airport staff.
“Horrible scenes at the T3 airport. Huge long queues, no support from the airport staff, poor crowd management. It is 3pm, definitely not peak rush hours,” one user posted tagging the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Delhi Airport.
While many passengers, who had been standing in the queue for hours feared they will miss their flights, others sought to know why their respective airlines didn’t alert them about the possible delay in advance.
“@DelhiAirport if the security does not speed up. Lots people are going to miss their flights,” said a user named Junaid Merchant.
‘Not enough resources’
Kartik Jindal, a student alleged that while the number of passengers has increased, the airport authority has not bothered to designate enough resources to handle the crowd.
“This is not railway station nor bus stand nor any public park, This is our world famous IGI Airport Terminal 3 New Delhi , 2-3 hours waiting time for security, Passengers is been increasing day by day but resources is same as before @DGCAIndia @HardeepSPuri #newindia #newbharat,” he posted.
Another user complained that while the security clearance was taking much longer than expected, the delay produced huge crowds of waiting passengers both inside and outside the airport.
Many passengers also complained that the Digi Yatra Biometric Boarding System, which helps passengers avoid multiple checks at the airport, was also not working.
Airport authority’s response
Responding to the complaints of passengers, the Delhi airport authority in a statement said that security has been beefed up at the airport for Independence Day and the same was causing the delay in clearing passengers for boarding.
The airport authority also assured passengers that its on-ground officials are trying their best to minimise any inconvenience faced by flyers and are working closely with the CISF to ensure they have a smooth travelling experience.
“Dear Passenger, We understand your concern. Please be assured our on-ground officials are trying their best to minimize any inconvenience caused to the passengers and working closely with CISF officials for smooth travelling experience at Delhi Airport,” Delhi Airport said in a statement.
In another ‘Independence Day Travel Advisory,’ the airport authority advised passengers to plan their time according to the enhanced security measures that are in place at the airport for Independence Day.
“Your safety is our priority. Enhanced security measures are now in effect at Delhi Airport. To ensure a smooth journey, please plan your time accordingly and cooperate with our security staff. We appreciate your support in maintaining a safe environment for everyone,” the advisory said.