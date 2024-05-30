Bihar man dies of heatstroke in Delhi; body temperature shot up to 107 degrees

A 40-year-old man from Bihar died of a heatstroke at the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday (May 29) after his body temperature reportedly crossed 107 degrees Celsius. This is the first death due to heatstroke reported in Delhi this year as the national capital and several regions in the country have been experiencing record-high temperatures.

No fan or cooler

The man was admitted to the hospital on Monday night (May 27). One of the doctors said that he was living in a room without a fan or cooler. The victim was working in a pipeline fittings factory, and was brought to the hospital by his fellow-workers with a very high fever.

He was kept in the Heat Stroke Unit of the hospital, and was shifted to the ward on Wednesday morning (May 29), when his condition suddenly deteriorated and he died in the afternoon.

A person experiences a heatstroke when the body’s sweating mechanisms fail and the body is unable to control its temperature.

Overheated Delhi

Delhi has been going through very tough times with the sweltering heat, demand for power at an all-time high, and a worsening water crisis. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded a reading of 52.9 degrees Celsius at its Mungeshpur weather station in Delhi’s outskirts – the highest temperature ever recorded in the country.

The weather agency is investigating whether the reading was due to a sensor error or other issues. M Mohapatra, the director general of IMD, said the Mungeshpur reading needs to be confirmed.