Graffiti threatening Kejriwal appear at Delhi metro stations, AAP blames BJP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday (May 20) blamed the BJP for graffiti that appeared at three Delhi metro stations threatening Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A senior police officer said they were probing the matter.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was rattled over its impending defeat in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Targeting Kejriwal

This is why the BJP was targeting Kejriwal by "hatching different conspiracies", she told the media.

"They got him arrested on March 21; when he was lodged inside Tihar Jail, they stopped his insulin for 15 days and we had to approach the court.

“After he came out, they used Swati Maliwal to target him but that conspiracy also did not pay off since the videos revealed that the assault allegations were false," she said.

"Now there is a danger to his life," she added, referring to Kejriwal.

Atishi’s charge

Atishi claimed that a man scribbled graffiti on the walls of the Delhi Metro stations at Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, and Patel Nagar threatening Kejriwal.

"The images of the graffiti have also been uploaded on social media. These stations are under CCTVs and security personnel are posted round-the-clock. Why are the police not acting on it? Where is the cyber cell? This shows that this is being orchestrated by the BJP," she said.

Pictures of graffiti that did rounds on social media showed that several of them were written inside the metro trains as well. Several pictures of the graffiti also carried an Instagram handle.