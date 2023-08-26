G20 Summit: PM Modi says people in Delhi may be inconvenienced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 26) urged people in Delhi to help make the G20 Summit a success despite the inconveniences they will endure due to the presence of several world leaders.



More than 30 heads of states and officials from the European Union and other countries besides 14 heads of international organizations are expected to attend the September 9-10 meeting.

Addressing a public reception on his return from South Africa and Greece, Modi sought forgiveness from people for the troubles they could face due to the G 20 arrangements.

"The entire country is the host of the G20 Summit but the guests are coming to Delhi. The residents of Delhi have a special responsibility to make the Summit a success. They have to ensure that the reputation of the nation is not affected one bit," said Modi.

He admitted that people in Delhi might face problems as traffic rules will be changed.

Traffic curbs

"From September 5 to September 15, there will be a lot of inconvenience, and I apologise for that in advance,” he went on.

“These are our guests, traffic rules will be changed, you will be stopped from going to several places but some things are necessary," he said.

"The residents of Delhi have got a greater responsibility for the G20. You have the responsibility to ensure that the national tricolour continues to fly high with pride," Modi said.