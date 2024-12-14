For third day in a week, Delhi schools get bomb threat

For the third day this week, several Delhi schools received bomb threats on Saturday (December 14).

The schools included DPS RK Puram, Ryan International School, Vasant Kunj, according to Delhi Police.

What email says

News agency ANI reported that the schools received a group mail at 6.12 am on Saturday from a profile named “Barry Allah” with the id of childrenofallah@outlook.com.

“Allah sees your efforts to resist his punishment. But they are futile. For no mortal being can escape the judgement of Allah,” the mail reportedly read.

“On Saturday where students may not be there in your buildings, is when the buildings shall be brought down. Our bomb vests are blessed by the Prophet Muhammad. They shall not fail their goal. Our children are brave servants of Allah. They shall complete their task,” it added.

Nothing suspicious so far

Delhi police, the fire department, dog squad, and bomb detection teams have reached the school and a search operation has been launched.

So far nothing suspicious has been found but, search is underway, a police official said.

“We received a call about a bomb threat at DPS RK Puram at 6:09 am,” a Delhi Fire Services official told news agency PTI.

Third in a week

The latest threats come on the back of 30–40 schools receiving similar emails on December 13 and 9. Police declared those threats as hoaxes.

On Friday, 30 schools in the national capital received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises.

Late last Sunday, more than 40 schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email, with the sender demanding $30,000 to stop the explosions. Delhi Police later declared the threats as a hoax since they found nothing suspicious after a thorough check on Monday morning.

Spate of hoax calls

Of late, many schools, airports, and other establishments have been receiving a series of hoax bomb threats. However, on October 20, a powerful blast ripped through the wall of a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini area, making a hole in the wall of the building and damaging nearby shops and vehicles.

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the number of hoax threat calls to airlines in 2024 so far numbered 994.

(With agency inputs)