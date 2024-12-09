‘Give me $30,000 or…’: 40-odd Delhi schools get bomb threats

More than 40 schools in Delhi have reportedly received hoax bomb threats via email. Delhi Police have declared the threats as a hoax since they found nothing suspicious after a thorough check.

According to Delhi Police, the emails were sent to the schools around 11.30 pm on Sunday (December 8). The sender claimed that bombs were planted on the school campuses and demanded $30,000 to stop the explosions.

According to news agency ANI, the email read: “I planted multiple bombs (lead azide, explosive compound used in detonators) inside the building. I planted multiple bombs inside the building. The bombs are small and hidden very well. It will not cause very much damage to the building, but many people will be injured when the bombs detonate. You all deserve to suffer and lose limbs. If I do not receive USD 30,000, I will detonate the bombs,” the threat mail read.

Spate of bomb hoaxes

The schools that were threatened include Delhi Public School RK Puram and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar.

The police are reportedly trying to identify the sender and ascertain the IP location.

Of late, many schools, airports, and other establishments have been receiving a series of hoax bomb threats. However, on October 20, a powerful blast ripped through the wall of a CRPF school in Delhi’s Rohini area, making a hole in the wall of the building and damaging nearby shops and vehicles.

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the number of hoax threat calls to airlines in 2024 so far numbered 994.