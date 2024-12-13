Delhi schools receive bomb threat again, days after hoax mail to 44 institutions

Six schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises, officials said.

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.



A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."



"Calls were also received from the South Delhi Public School in Defence Colony (7:57 am), Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung (8:02 am) and Venkateshwar Global School in Rohini (8:30 am)," he added.



Students sent back home

This has prompted the authorities to send students back home. The schools have also sent messages to guardians asking them not to send their children to classes today.

A copy of the email accessed by NDTV shows that it says there are “several explosives in the schools' premises”. According to the sender, there is a “secret dark web” group that is involved in the alleged bomb blasts.





VIDEO | Bomb squad arrives at Cambridge School in #Delhi's Srinivaspuri after the school received a bomb threat over email early on Friday.



VIDEO | Bomb squad arrives at Cambridge School in #Delhi's Srinivaspuri after the school received a bomb threat over email early on Friday.

“I am sure that you all do not check your students' bags frequently when they enter the school premises. The bombs are powerful enough to destroy the buildings and harm people. December 13 and 14, both days can be the day your school will face a bomb blast. On December 14, there is a scheduled parent-teacher meeting in some of the schools mentioned. Indeed it is a good chance and an advantage for the bombs to detonate,” the email reads.

It also asked the authorities to reply to the email to know the sender's “demands”.

Police teams reach schools

The fire department, police, and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, officials said. The Delhi police is also investigating the IP address and looking for the sender of the email.

Earlier, at least 44 schools across Delhi received an email on Monday, warning about explosives being placed at their premises, causing panic and confusion

The schools quickly evacuated thousands of worried students during their classes, while security forces conducted extensive checks at multiple campuses.

Delhi Police confirmed that the emails were declared a hoax by Monday afternoon after no incendiary devices were found during the search operations. Nevertheless, security was heightened across the capital, with cordons set up and emergency response vans stationed outside major schools.

This is the third time Delhi’s schools have received bomb threats via mass email. Previously, on May 1, over 250 schools across the National Capital Region (NCR) were similarly threatened with explosives, a threat that was also later declared a hoax.