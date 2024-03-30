ED summons Delhi minister Gehlot for questioning in liquor case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot for questioning on Saturday regarding a money-laundering case linked to Delhi’s now axed excise policy.



Gahlot, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Najafgarh, heads the transport, home and law ministry in the Delhi government.

Kailash Gahlot

He is expected to be questioned with regard to the formulation of the policy as he was part of the Group of Ministers (GoM) on the preparation and implementation of the liquor scheme for 2021-22.

Officials said Gahlot has been asked to appear for questioning in the case and to record his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency had mentioned Gahlot's name in its chargesheet and linked him to Vijay Nair, the AAP communications in-charge arrested earlier in the case.

Kejriwal’s denials

AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is in custody regarding the case, have repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Kejriwal has alleged that the Modi government built the case using the ED to create an impression that the AAP is a corrupt party.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the excise policy which was later scrapped.

AAP allegation

AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, a former minister, and Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, were arrested by the ED in the case earlier and they are in judicial custody.

The AAP says that liquor dealers linked to the case in fact paid money to the Bharatiya Janata Party through the now scrapped electoral bonds.