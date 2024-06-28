Deluge in Delhi as rainfall breaks 88-year-old record

With the national capital witnessing a heavy downpour on Friday (June 28), the rainfall has broken the record of the last 88 years, as per the Meteorological Department.

According to the data released by the department, Delhi has received 228 mm of rain between 8.30 am on Thursday and 8.30 am on Friday. Earlier, the highest rainfall in 24 hours in the month of June was in 1936. On June 28, 1936, Delhi received 235.5 mm of rain. As per the department, Delhi receives an average of 80.6 mm of rain in the entire month of June. But in the last 24 hours, Delhi has received almost three times more rain, which has added to the people’s woes.



Waterlogging, traffic snarls



Reports of waterlogging in many areas and traffic congestion on arterial routes were received. Besides, incidents like sinking of roads and water entering into houses also came to light in different parts of the capital. Many areas of Delhi were flooded. People had a tough time stepping out of their homes and reaching their offices on time. Be it the road below Minto Bridge or the rail route of Tilak Bridge, almost every road was affected due to waterlogging. Videos of waterlogging in Delhi also went viral on social media platform X.



Facing several issues due to heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, people are questioning the Delhi government over the prevailing state of affairs. However, Mayor Shelly Oberoi has claimed that this time the situation is better than the last year, while AAP MLA Somnath Bharti has termed this spell of rain as a natural disaster.



Congress, BJP slam AAP govt



On the other hand, the BJP has got an opportunity to hit out at the AAP, wondering why all this is happening if their party is controlling both the government as well as the MCD.



Delhi BJP chief Virender Sachdeva alleged that the mayor had claimed in a press conference that the drains have been cleaned and they are prepared to deal with the monsoon. However, the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Friday’s rainfall has exposed the mayor’s tall claims and the flood-like situation is a proof that she was lying.



At the same time, the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee has also accused the AAP government of cheating the city residents. Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav accused the AAP government of Delhi of negligence and cheating the people. Yadav said the first rain in Delhi has exposed the government’s monsoon preparedness. “You may find waterlogged roads in any area of the city, be it posh areas or other colonies,” he alleged.



(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.)

