Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan Chowk renamed Birsa Munda after Jharkhand tribal freedom fighter

Sarai Kale Khan Chowk in New Delhi will now be known as Birsa Munda Chowk on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a freedom fighter and tribal leader from Jharkhand.

This was announced by the minister of housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday (November 15) on the occasion of Birsa Munda's birth anniversary, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' by the central government from 2021.

Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Birsa Munda became a hero after he mobilised the tribals in his region against the British empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.

"I am announcing today that the big chowk outside the ISBT bus stand here will be known after Bhagwan Birsa Munda. Seeing this statue and the name of that chowk, not only the citizens of Delhi but also the people visiting the International Bus stand will definitely be inspired by his life," Manohar Lal Khattar said.

Notably, the move to rename the bus stop comes as polling in Jharkhand Assembly elections is on. The first phase of elections took place on November 13 and the second phase is scheduled to be held on November 20.

Birsa Munda statue unveiled

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah along with Khattar and Delhi LG VK Saxena, also unveiled a statue of Bhagwan Birsa Munda in the national capital city.

"We can see Bhagwan Birsa Munda's life by dividing it into two parts. One is to protect the tribal culture and the other is the spirit of making supreme sacrifice for the freedom of the country. At the age of 25, he scripted a story which is still remembered even after 150 years," he added.

PM Modi inaugurates projects

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part inJanjatiya Gaurav Divas programme in Bihar's Jamui and inaugurated several projects in the region.

PM Modi also unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Munda.

Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.