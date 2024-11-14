Hemant Soren: BJP’s ploy to divide Jharkhand wouldn’t work

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the BJP of conspiring to divide the state in the name of religion and said such attempts would not be successful.

In a post on X, Soren said the attempts to “break” Jharkhand will be thwarted by the people in this election.

“Leaders of BJP are camping in the state, but they don’t utter a word for development, progress and peace in Jharkhand. They are only dividing people in the name of religion,” Soren posted on X.

‘BJP trying to erase our history’

Accusing the BJP of trying to carve out the Santhal Parganas from Jharkhand, he said the people would give them a befitting reply.

“The holy land of Lord Ram, by the grace of God, has broken the pride of dictators like Ravana – Jharkhand will also break their pride because they want to break Jharkhand,” he said.

Soren alleged that the BJP was dividing the Santhals as they wanted to "erase our history".

"They want to erase our heritage from Bhognadih, Deoghar, Basukinath, which are symbols of our faith and belief," he alleged.

He said that Jharkhand would not be divided, and the Santhals would remain united and be with the state.

(With inputs from agencies)