Bihar: PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹6,640 crore from Jamui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Bihar to attend a function organised to commemorate tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, unveiled development projects worth ₹6,640 crore from Jamui district on Friday (November 15).

Modi was in the district to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, which is celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas'.

He unveiled a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Munda. Birsa Munda, the hero of the Indian tribal freedom struggle, played a pivotal role in inspiring the tribal community of the Chotanagpur region to fight for their independence. He led the armed revolution known as "Ulgulan" (the rebellion) against British rule.

He belonged to the Munda tribe in the Chhotanagpur Plateau area.

Projects for tribal regions

Meanwhile, Modi also virtually participated in the 'Grih Pravesh' of 11,000 houses built for tribal families under the PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The projects unveiled by the PM were focused on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education, and livelihood generation in tribal regions, according to an official statement.

He launched 23 mobile medical units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN, and 30 additional MMUs under Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare accessibility in remote tribal areas.

The PM also inaugurated 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools and 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and improving livelihoods.

Also, he inaugurated two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar and Gangtok to document and preserve the history of tribal communities.

The PM laid the foundation stones for 500 km of new roads and 100 multi-purpose centres that would serve as community hubs in tribal areas.

And, he also laid the foundation stones of 25,000 new houses under PM-JANMAN, and 1.16 lakh houses under DAJGUA, along with 370 hostels for tribal students.

(With inputs from agencies)