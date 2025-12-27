Delhi Police arrest 285 in Operation Aaghat 3.0 New Year crackdown

The Delhi Police, in a massive overnight crackdown in the National Capital, arrested 285 accused, apprehended 504 people under preventive measures, apart from seizing a large quantity of illicit liquor, cannabis and over Rs 2.30 lakh cash under Operation Aaghat 3.0 on Friday (December 26) as the city geared up for the New Year celebration.

Over 1300 under preventive detention

As many as 116 persons classified as being of “bad characters” were also arrested. The police seized 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges, 27 knives, 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor, 6.01 kg ganja, and Rs 2,30,990, 310 mobile phones, 231 two-wheelers, and one four-wheeler. As many as 1306 persons were rounded up under preventive measures.

Also Read: Delhi gang rape: Two arrested for assault on 13-year-old

“ As many as 285 accused have been arrested under the Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. A total of 504 persons were apprehended under preventive action, while 116 Bad Characters were also apprehended,” said DCP South East Hemant Tiwari.

"Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were arrested during the operation. Recoveries include 21 CMP, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives. A total of 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor and 6.01 kg of ganja were seized. We also recovered ₹2,30,990 from gamblers, along with 310 mobile phones. As many as 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Police-miscreant gunfight

Meanwhile, a brief exchange of fire took place in the National Capital’s Narela area in which two wanted criminals were injured and apprehended by the Delhi Police, officials said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Afzal alias Imran and Chandan alias Kaku, are Bad Characters (BCs) of Narela police station and are involved in multiple criminal cases, police said.

Also Read: Unnao rape case: Survivor questions justice system, says her hope is breaking

According to officials, the accused were roaming in the area with a firearm when police laid a special picket near NIT, Narela. On spotting the police team, the accused allegedly opened fire and discharged three rounds. The police retaliated, injuring both accused in their legs and subsequently apprehending them.

Case under Arms Act

The injured men were first taken to RHC Hospital and later referred to BSA Hospital for further treatment. Police recovered two pistols, mobile phones and a motorcycle from the spot. Five empty cartridges were also seized.

A case under relevant sections pertaining to attempt to murder, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty, and the Arms Act is being registered, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.