Delhi gang rape: Two arrested for assault on 13-year-old

Two persons have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 13-year-old girl near Samaypur Badli in Delhi. The suspects have been identified as Rishabh (26), a bank employee and a resident of Badli, and Narottam alias Neta (28), a local salon owner in Raja Vihar, police said.

‘Victim forced to drink alcohol’

Elaborating further, the investigators said Narottam was known to the girl and her family. Police, on Thursday (December 26) said that the incident took place on Saturday when the two accused took the minor to Narottam’s residence, where they forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her.

After seeing her condition, the victim’s family informed the police that she had been forced to drink alcohol. However, a subsequent statement by her family and further investigation revealed that she was also assaulted.

SIT formed

A special investigation team (SIT), under the supervision of a DCP was formed and has been “directed to complete the investigation and file a chargesheet as soon as possible. The case is currently under further investigation to ensure a strong legal trial,” Delhi Police said in a statement, reported the Hindustan Times.

"During subsequent enquiry and recording of the victim's statement, a more serious offence was revealed," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami said.

What police said

Police said the minor was medically examined, during which she disclosed that she had been lured to a vacant house in Raja Vihar, where she was forced to consume alcohol and raped.

During the investigation, the police found that the house belonged to Narottam.

Based on the victim's statement and medical examination, a case was registered under section 70 (Gangrape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 21, the officer said. Both accused were arrested following interrogation, police said.

Woman ‘raped' for three years

In a separate incident, an 18-year-old woman has complained to the Sultanpuri police station, accusing a 21-year-old man of repeatedly raping her over the past three years on the pretext of marriage, police said.

According to the police, the woman approached them after she came to know last week that the accused, an auto driver, had married another woman about a month ago. She alleged that the sexual assaults began when she was a minor and continued over an extended period on the assurance that he would marry her, reported the Hindustan Times.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as some of the alleged offences occurred when the woman was underage. Police said that raids are being conducted to trace and apprehend the accused, who is currently absconding.

