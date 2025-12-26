Unnao rape case: Survivor questions justice system, says her hope is breaking

The Delhi High Court’s decision to suspend the life sentence of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case has left the survivor deeply shaken.

Following the ruling, the survivor has not only spoken out publicly but has also raised serious questions about the intent of the judiciary, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the system as a whole. She said the case had destroyed her life and that of her family.

Survivor’s shattered faith

“My father was beaten to death in front of the police. An accident was orchestrated against me. I still have iron rods inside my body,” she said.

“Now preparations are being made to release a convicted criminal. How will we be protected?”

The survivor said she and her family now face a threat to their lives, and yet the accused was given relief. She called it incomprehensible.

Speaking to The Federal in Delhi, the survivor said she still had faith in the Supreme Court and would challenge the high court's order. “I respect the judiciary, but this decision has broken me from within. The Supreme Court is now my last hope,” she said.

Spirit of justice undermined

Questioning the decision of the high court’s double bench, the survivor said suspending the sentence in such a sensitive and grave case undermined the spirit of justice.

She said that when facts such as the rape of a minor, abduction, threats and attacks on her family were on record, granting relief to the accused raised serious questions about the system’s priorities.

She also alleged that the verdict was deliberately withheld for three months and then delivered at a time when the courts are closed. According to her, the timing itself hints at political foul play and makes the very decision suspicious.

Doubts over CBI investigation

The survivor said the role of the CBI’s investigating officer was questionable and that the agency had played a role in securing relief for the accused.

She claimed efforts were made to portray her as an adult instead of a minor and that Sengar was also aided during proceedings in the high court.

She questioned the CBI's intention, saying that the very agency from which she expected impartiality had appeared compromised from the outset. “Today, I doubt the investigation that was once my hope for justice,” she said.

'The fight is not over'

The survivor’s lawyer, Mahmood Pracha, also objected to the high court’s decision, saying it raised several serious questions. He said a caveat would be filed in the Supreme Court, and the suspension of sentence would be challenged. “This fight is not over yet,” Pracha said.

He also said he had made detailed submissions in the high court, arguing that Sengar should not be granted relief.

“A child was raped, gang-raped, an attempt was made to kill her through an accident, and her father was brutally beaten to death in front of the police. If Kuldeep Singh Sengar comes out of jail, who will guarantee security? Will Prime Minister Modi take responsibility?” he asked.

The lawyer also said that Sengar would have been released following the double bench's order, but continues to remain in jail because an order is still pending in the case relating to the survivor’s father’s murder, which was heard by a single bench.

Pracha also questioned the timing of the double bench order, saying it was delivered just before court vacations, and an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court would not be possible.

Political pressure suspected

The survivor alleged that attempts were being made to release Sengar due to political considerations. She said the move is linked to the next Uttar Pradesh state elections in 2027 and aimed at fielding Sengar’s wife as a candidate.

She also levelled serious allegations against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, claiming he played a key role in protecting Sengar.

According to her, the case had now become part of a political narrative, where the safety and justice of a survivor were being sidelined.

Demand for death penalty

The survivor said bluntly that Sengar should be awarded the death penalty, not life imprisonment. She said granting relief even after such heinous crimes sent a dangerous message to society.

She also appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to intervene and ensure the safety of her and her family. “I appeal to the chief minister with folded hands to protect my family and save our lives,” she said.

The survivor also made an emotional appeal to President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, saying that as women, they would understand her pain.

“The president is a woman. The Delhi chief minister is a woman. They should understand what a daughter goes through,” she said.

A mother’s anguish

The survivor’s mother still gets overwhelmed with grief whenever she speaks about the case — about her husband’s brutal killing, her brother-in-law being in jail, and their own safety.

She alleged that their security cover had been withdrawn and that only her daughter had protection, despite continued threats.

She said her husband was beaten in front of the police and later died, yet justice had still not been delivered. “Because Sengar has not been hanged, we are still in danger. Who will protect my children and me?” she asked.

The mother also claimed that during a protest at India Gate, the Delhi Police misbehaved with her and her daughter, forcibly placing the survivor into a security vehicle and taking her away.

Judicial system under scrutiny

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer have questioned whether the system truly stands with victims or whether decisions are being influenced by power, politics and influential individuals.

While the accused has been granted relief, the survivor and her family continue to live under fear and insecurity.

All eyes are now on the Supreme Court, where it will be decided whether justice prevails or whether the struggle for accountability will be further prolonged.

(This story was originally published in The Federal Desh)