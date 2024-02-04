Delhiites wake up to light showers, minimum temperature settles at 10 degrees C

The national capital and its adjoining areas received light rainfall on Sunday (February 4) morning with the weathermen predicting more showers accompanied by gusty winds to prevail through the day.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said the maximum temperature in the city would settle at 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Saturday (February 3) recorded a maximum temperature of 23.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, IMD said.

On Saturday morning, Delhi recorded a low of 6.7 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal, with dense fog in some isolated pockets, it said.

The Palam area recorded 50-metre visibility at 5.30 am, the IMD's weather bulletin showed.

No dense fog was reported at Delhi Airports at 8.30 am on Saturday. Palam weather station reported 800-metre visibility and Safdarjung 1,500-metre. The humidity oscillated between 95 per cent and 51 per cent, the weather bulletin showed.

Delhi's air quality at 6 pm was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 193, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Friday, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 178. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from agencies)