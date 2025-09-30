IMD issues orange alert as heavy rains lash Delhi-NCR; Indigo issues advisory

Heavy rain and thunderstorms lashed parts of Delhi on Tuesday (September 30), offering much-needed relief from the sweltering heat of recent days.

The sudden downpour led to waterlogging in several areas, triggering traffic congestion and hampering festive activities.

Zakhira underpass in the national capital was waterlogged following the rainfall, causing inconvenience to commuters, with people trying to walk through the flooded street.

IMD issues orange alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Delhi, forecasting moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

“Thunderstorm/lightning with moderate rain and gusty winds is very likely over South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, and North Delhi,” the IMD stated.

Heavy showers were also reported in parts of Noida and Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. The spell of rain and strong winds brought respite to the National Capital Region, which has been witnessing unusually high temperatures this September.

Indigo issues advisory

Airlines, meanwhile, issued advisories warning of possible flight disruptions. IndiGo cautioned passengers about potential delays due to the weather, advising travelers to check their flight status online before leaving for the airport.

"Persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Delhi, leading to possible delays in flight operations. If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport," the airlines said.

"Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual. We appreciate your continued patience and understanding. Your comfort and safety remain our top priority,” it added.

Air India also reportedly alerted passengers regarding possible disruptions in services to and from Delhi, urging travelers to check flight updates online and “allow extra time for your journey due to possible slow moving traffic.”