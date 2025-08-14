Heavy rain lashes Delhi, IMD warns of more showers; monsoon intensifies in North India

Rain lashed Delhi on Thursday (August 14) morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a heavy rainfall alert for the city and warning of more showers in the coming hours.

From Delhi waking up to a downpour to a flash flood at Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh and an orange alert in Uttarakhand, the monsoon has intensified across several parts of North India.

Heavy rain alert

According to the latest IMD update, intense rain bands were observed over Delhi-NCR, with light to moderate showers recorded in most parts of the city. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are expected over the next two to three hours.

Delhi Radar shows intense rain bands over Delhi-NCR.Light to moderate rainfall recorded in most parts of the Delhi.Thunderstorm and lightning with heavy rain likely over Delhi in next 2-3 hours.#imd #WeatherUpdate #mausam #Rainfall #DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #Monsoon #StaySafe… pic.twitter.com/XC9TfwBTsg — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2025

The heavy rain caused waterlogging in several areas of the national capital and slowed down traffic, disrupting the morning rush hour. Heavy rain slowed down traffic in several parts of Delhi-NCR, including Ghaziabad and Gurugram, leading to traffic jams.

“Due to waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on Old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch and take alternate routes,” the Delhi Traffic Police said in a post on X.

Thunderstorms in UP

The IMD has forecast moderate to intense rainfall mainly over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Madhya Pradesh, and west Uttar Pradesh.

updated nowcast map showing spell of moderate to intense rainfall mainly over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh during next 3 hours. @moesgoi @DDNewslive @airnewsalerts @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/jsRZrEJkN5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 14, 2025

In Uttar Pradesh, an orange alert reportedly has been issued for several northern districts, warning of heavy showers.

Rain or thundershowers are expected at most locations in western UP and a few in the eastern region on Thursday, with intensity likely to ease from August 15.

Due to the heavy rain and waterlogging, the Lucknow district administration has ordered the closure of all government and private schools from Classes 1 to 12 on Thursday. Torrential rain submerged several parts of the city.

Himachal cloudburst

In Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district, a sudden flash flood triggered by a cloudburst stranded four civilians, including one injured, across the Sutlej River.

The flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst that hit the higher reaches of Rishi Dogri valley in Kinnaur district on Wednesday (August 13) evening and inundated a bridge across the river.

A Central Public Works Department (CPWD) camp was washed away in the incident. Responding to an urgent request from the Kinnaur superintendent of police, the Army deployed a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) team.

The rescued civilians were taken to an Army camp in Pooh, with plans to bring them back to the home bank once the water recedes.

Rain batters Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand remains under an orange alert, with heavy rain expected in several parts of the state including Dehradun, Nainital, Uttarkashi, and Chamoli from August 14 to 17.

Uttarkashi, which faced flash floods last week, is seeing continuous rain. A glacier break in the Srikantha Mountain range has sent water and debris down the Bhagirathi River, destroying an army base camp and diverting the river’s flow.

Debris has blocked the river, creating an artificial lake about 1,200 meters long near Harsil.

Mumbai rains

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is likely at isolated locations in Maharashtra’s Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nanded, and Dharashiv districts over the next few hours.

Parts of Mumbai saw showers on Thursday morning, with vehicles navigating rain-soaked streets in Wadala.

Daytime temperatures in Mumbai are expected to hover around 30°C, dropping to about 25°C at night, with moderate humidity.

A yellow alert is in place for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Pune, and Ratnagiri until August 16.