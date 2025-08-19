Delhi rains: Yamuna water level rises close to evacuation mark

At 8 am on Tuesday, August 19, the River Yamuna's water level reached 205.79 metres at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge, and is likely to cross the evacuation mark.

The evacuation level of the river is set at 206 metres.

River's water level touched 205.55 metres on August 18, and it has been increasing steadily since Monday afternoon.

Also read: Mumbai receives over 200 mm rainfall in 24 hours

CM likely to visit low-lying areas

According to officials, the situation of Yamuna is being closely monitored, and the agencies concerned have been asked to take all the necessary steps to handle a flood-like situation.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to visit low-lying areas along the river to review flood preparedness measures.

"The Yamuna water level is rising mostly due to high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

According to the flood control department, 38,361 and 68,230 cusecs of water are being released every hour from Hathnikund barrage and Wazirabad, respectively.

Key observation point

The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks.

The warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres, and evacuation starts when the water level reaches 206 metres.

Water released from the barrage typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. Even lower discharges from upstream are raising the water level, nearing the warning mark in Delhi.

(With agency inputs)