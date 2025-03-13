Delhi: British woman accuses ‘friend’ of rape, hotel staffer of molestation; both held

A British woman was allegedly raped by one man and molested by another at a hotel in Delhi's Mahipalpur area.

Police have arrested both the accused in connection with the incident which occurred on Tuesday (March 11), and informed the British High Commission about it, an official told news agency PTI on Thursday (March 13).

Befriended victim on Instagram

According to the police, Kailash, a resident of Vasundhara in Mayur Vihar, East Delhi, is active on Instagram. He connected with the British woman, a resident of London, a few months ago through Instagram.

She was planning a visit to Maharashtra and Goa, and asked Kailash to meet her. He, however, told her that he could not travel, and asked her to meet him in Delhi.

Varied accounts

On Tuesday evening, she landed in Delhi and checked into a hotel in Mahipalpur. Kailash and a friend of his, Wasim, went to the hotel to meet her. The three of them had alcohol and dinner, after which Kailash went to her room with her. She alleged that she was raped by him, the official said.

However, media reports have given varied accounts of what exactly happened when she met Kailash at her hotel in Delhi.

The woman then raised an alarm and managed to reach the hotel reception. But one of the hotel staff, on the pretext of helping her, allegedly molested her in the hotel lift.

The next morning, the victim lodged a complaint with the Vasant Kunj police station. Both the accused have been arrested on rape and molestation charges.

