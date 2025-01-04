Delhi polls | BJP fields Parvesh Verma against Kejriwal, Bidhuri against Atishi

The BJP on Saturday (January 4) released its first list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

It has named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister Atishi is in the poll fray. The Congress has already announced the candidature of Alka Lamba against the chief minister.



Also read: Delhi polls: Modi-Kejriwal spar on graft sets stage for shriller campaign

The BJP has also allotted ticket to former AAP Minister Kailash Gahlot, who joined the saffron party some time back, from Bijwasan Assembly constituency. The party has fielded Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, and Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar. Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar, while Ashish Sood has been fielded from Janakpuri.





Delhi | BJP releases its first list of the candidates for #DelhiElection2025



Parvesh Verma to contest from New Delhi assembly seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal; Dushyant Gautam from Karol Bagh, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Kailash Gehlot from Bijwasan, Arvinder… pic.twitter.com/jcvaW418U8 — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2025

The BJP has fielded Raj Kumar Bhatia in Adarsh Nagar, Deepak Chaudhary in Badli, Kulwant Rana in Rithala, Manoj Shokeen in Nangloi Jat, Rajkumar Chauhan in Mangolpuri, and Vijendra Gupta in Rohini.

The party has named Rekha Gupta in Shalimar Bagh, Raaj Kumar Anand in Patel Nagar, Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura, Anil Sharma in RK Puram, Gajendra Yadav in Mehrauli, and Kartar Singh Tanwar in Chhatarpur.

Meanwhile, sources in the BJP said more than 30 applications were received by the party on almost all constituencies of Delhi. A total of 35 and 38 applications were received from the Kirari and Burari Assembly constituencies, respectively. Overall, the BJP has received more than 2,100 applications till date.



Also read: PM spent 39 mins cursing AAP govt as Centre did nothing for Delhi: Kejriwal

Sources in the BJP said there are few seats where the Congress has announced strong candidates, which is why the BJP had to re-strategise on these seats. For example, Sandeep Dikshit from New Delhi, Alka Lamba from Kalkaji, Haroon Yusuf from Ballimaran, Jai Kishan from Sultanpur, and Mudit Aggarwal from Chandni Chowk.