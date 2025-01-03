PM spent 39 mins cursing AAP govt as Centre did nothing for Delhi: Kejriwal

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark calling AAP the “aapda” (disaster) for Delhi, party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (January 3) said the fact that Modi spent 39 minutes of his 43-minute speech cursing Delhiites and the government they elected, was proof that the BJP did not do anything for the national capital.

While addressing a press conference, Kejriwal also accused the BJP of engaging in "abusive politics" and "personal attacks".

Even 3 hrs insufficient to list out AAP’s work: Kejriwal

"In his speech today, Modiji spent 39 minutes doing nothing but abusing the elected government and people of Delhi,” he said.

"Even two-three hours would be insufficient to list the work done by our government in the last 10 years. On the other hand, the BJP government has not done any work that Modiji could have talked about in his speech. If it had done any work, he would not have had to just abuse the people of Delhi. The party would not have had to try to win the election by abusing the residents of Delhi," the former chief minister said.

At an event at Ashok Vihar earlier in the day, Modi called the AAP an "aapda" that has taken the national capital in its grip in the last 10 years.

The prime minister also exuded confidence that the BJP will emerge victorious in the Delhi Assembly polls due next month, defeating the AAP.

AAP newer version of Congress: BJP

Emboldened by the prime minister’s criticism, the Delhi unit of BJP doubled down on the AAP, saying that it has become the "biggest burden and liability" on the people of Delhi.

“The AAP is nothing more than a newer version of the Congress", senior BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar charged at a press conference at the party headquarters.

Modi in his speech said the situation in the national capital would worsen if AAP continued to rule.

"There is absolutely no contradiction," Chandrasekhar told reporters when asked about Modi’s ‘aapda’ comment for AAP.

‘AAP went back on promises’

He said the prime minister put a mirror to every voter and citizen of Delhi that the AAP came promising "a new type of politics" but did exactly the opposite.

"They promised a corruption-free government. They promised simple political leadership, (which) would not use a house (government bungalow), cars, align with the Congress and indulge in corrupt politics, has done exactly 180 degrees reversal of every one of its positions from 2010," Chandrasekhar said.

The BJP leader alleged that Kejriwal's promise of running a government based on integrity and transparency has been proved wrong.

What prime minister said in Hindi that "AAP hi Dilli ki aapda hai (AAP is disaster for Delhi)" is correct, he said.

‘People know the difference’

“The biggest burden and liability on the people of Delhi today is AAP, which is nothing more than a newer version of the Congress," the BJP leader added.

Chandrasekhar said the Modi government's performance over the last 10 years is enough to tell the people of Delhi that who is "really" serving them, going to take them forward on the path of progress, bring development and investment required in the national capital.

This is also enough for the people of Delhi to understand who has invested in "politics of fake promises, corruption and lies", he said in an apparent reference to AAP.

"The chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) had to resign in the face of the liquor scam. The benefits of PM Ayushman (health insurance scheme) have been denied to the people of Delhi…. So the contrast is there. The people of Delhi know the difference. They know the truth," the BJP leader added.