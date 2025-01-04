Kejriwal built 'sheesh mahal' for self instead of infra for Delhi: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (January 4) accused Arvind Kejriwal of building a "sheesh mahal" for himself instead of creating infrastructure in the national capital during his 10-year term as the Delhi chief minister.

Speaking after inaugurating a working women's hostel, Shah listed expensive items and appliances used in Kejriwal's official residence as the chief minister, saying he had never heard of some of those things.

When Kejriwal entered politics, he vowed not to take a government car or bungalow, and promised to herald a new kind of politics, Shah said. But the AAP leader built himself a “sheesh mahal” spread across 50,000 square yards of land, costing people of Delhi Rs 45 crore, he added.



The Union minister said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi could not build a system to supply water to the residents but Kejriwal spent "Rs 14 crore on a water plant for his family of four".

He alleged that over Rs 6 crore was spent on designer marbles, Rs 6 crore on motorised curtains, Rs 70 lakh on automatic doors, Rs 50 lakh on carpets and Rs 64 lakh on Smart TVs at the chief minister's residence when Kejriwal occupied it.

Shah further accused Kejriwal of overseeing a series of corruption scandals, including in Delhi's liquor policy, Mohalla Clinics, CCTV installations and bus purchases. "People of Delhi are smart, and they will not be deceived. Kejriwal must answer for his actions," he said.