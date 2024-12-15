Delhi polls: AAP releases final list; Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, Atishi from Kalkaji

The AAP on Sunday released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February, with party supremo Arvind Kejriwal to contest from the New Delhi constituency and Chief Minister Atishi fielded again from Kalkaji.

In its bid for a third consecutive term in power in the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has nominated its senior leaders from their own constituencies.

Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Raghuvinder Shokeen and Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat will contest the polls from Greater Kailash, Babarpur, Ballimaran, Nangloi Jat and Sultanpur Majra respectively.

In the 2020 election, the AAP had secured 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi, solidifying its dominance in the capital's politics.

High stakes battle

Arvind Kejriwal faces a high-stakes battle as the Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, for the New Delhi Assembly constituency. The move rekindles a historic rivalry in a constituency where Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit, the three-time Delhi Chief Minister, in both 2013 and 2015. For Sandeep, this election is more than just a political contest — it’s an opportunity to reclaim his family’s legacy and settle old scores.

After AAP announced its final list of candidates for all 70 Assembly seats, Kejriwal took to X, stating, "The Aam Aadmi Party is contesting with full confidence and thorough preparation. The BJP is nowhere to be seen—they lack a CM face, a team, a plan, and a vision for Delhi. Their sole agenda is 'Remove Kejriwal.'"

बीजेपी गायब है। उनके पास ना CM चेहरा है, ना टीम है, ना प्लानिंग है और ना दिल्ली के लिए कोई विज़न है। उनका केवल एक ही नारा है, केवल एक ही नीति है और… https://t.co/OQ4ehsfKHY — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 15, 2024

He further added, "When asked about their achievements in the past five years, their only response is, 'We criticised Kejriwal a lot.' In contrast, our party has a clear vision, a strong and educated team, and a proven track record of accomplishments over the past decade. Delhiites will choose work over empty rhetoric and abuse."

The upcoming polls are expected to be a litmus test for the party's governance model and its appeal to the electorate.

Clear vision

Arvind Kejriwal has insisted that AAP has a clear vision for Delhi’s development, backed by a solid plan and a team of educated leaders to implement it. "We have a decade-long track record of work. Delhi residents will vote for those who deliver results, not those who resort to abuse," he said. Assembly elections in Delhi are expected to take place in February.

By fielding Kejriwal, Atishi, and other top ministers in their current constituencies, AAP has directly responded to the BJP’s claims after the ruling party released its second list of candidates. Following Manish Sisodia’s shift from Patparganj to Jangpura, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that many AAP MLAs were reluctant to contest, fearing defeat. “The former Deputy Chief Minister has fled; imagine the fear. Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi will flee too,” he remarked.

AAP’s latest list also includes senior leader and former minister Satyendar Jain, who has been re-nominated for the Shakur Basti seat despite his arrest in a money laundering case in 2022. Jain, who was granted bail in October, remains a prominent figure, highlighting the party’s unwavering support for him.

Meanwhile, in Uttam Nagar, AAP has fielded Pooja Balyan, wife of sitting MLA Naresh Balyan. This comes after Naresh’s controversial remark comparing smooth roads to "Hema Malini’s cheeks," which drew criticism and led to a reprimand from the National Commission for Women.

With a mix of seasoned leaders and new candidates, AAP has sought to reinforce its confidence in the face of a high-stakes election.