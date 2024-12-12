Kejriwal launches Rs 1,000/month scheme for women, promises Rs 2,100 post-polls

Even as Delhi gears up for assembly elections in February 2025, with AAP eyeing a third consecutive term, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday (December 12) announced the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna.

Under this scheme, women in Delhi will get a monthly assistance of ₹1,000. He also promised the amount would be raised to ₹ 2,100 after the elections.

However, he clarified the elections are likely to be announced soon and therefore the money could be credited in beneficiaries' accounts only after the polls.

Magician of accounts

Kejriwal said the Delhi Cabinet led by Chief Minister Atishi has approved the scheme and women can begin their registration from Friday.

He also announced that the amount under the scheme would be increased to ₹2,100 per month if the Aam Aadmi Party wins the elections.

The scheme was initially announced in the 2024-25 budget with an allocation of ₹2,000 crore.

"This scheme is for empowering women and addressing their financial needs.

While the BJP calls it free 'revdis,' I see it as a step towards strengthening our society. The BJP asks from where the money will come, but I said we will give free electricity, and we did it," Kejriwal said.

"I want to tell the BJP that I am a magician; I am a magician of accounts," he added.

The AAP leader also expressed confidence his party will perform magnificently in the polls, and urged women to actively support them. "If all women work together, we will secure more than 60 seats," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)