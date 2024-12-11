BJP submitted bulk applications to delete names of 22,000 voters, alleges AAP

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Senior AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday accused BJP of submitting bulk applications to remove voters' names from the electoral rolls in seven constituencies fearing defeat in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference here with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, Sisodia claimed, "When the BJP is unable to stop Arvind Kejriwal and unable to defeat him in elections, the BJP is trying to win it by other means." He alleged that the BJP members and supporters submitted mass applications to delete the names of 22,000 voters from the electoral rolls.

"This is a concerning issue which exposes how 22,000 voters are being deleted -- a potential conspiracy orchestrated by the BJP. The fact that the Election Commission is considering these applications is even more dangerous. The BJP may have felt that they would lose in this constituency and don't have enough supporters there which is why they are engaging in this voter deletion strategy," Sisodia added.

There was no immediate reaction from the saffron party on the allegation.

Listing the names of the seven constituencies and providing details of the "fraudulent" applications received, Chadha said, "We found that people connected with the party have submitted the maximum number of applications for voter deletion.

"This raises the question: Why is it necessary to remove these names just two months before the elections? Who is behind this bulk deletion? There is a rule that one person cannot submit more than 10 applications for deletion in a day," he added.

Chadha also mentioned that a delegation from the AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will meet the Chief Election Commissioner and submit a memorandum.

The BJP has been accusing AAP of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar, as voters during its tenure, intensifying the political discourse.

The issue of illegal immigration gains traction in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections due in February next year. AAP eying for a third consecutive term while the BJP aims to regain power in the capital after 25 years. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)