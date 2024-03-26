AAP kicks off protest against Kejriwal's arrest; no permission granted, says police

Hitting the streets against the ED move to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP workers on Tuesday (March 26) kicked off their protest in view of the party’s call to ‘gherao’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence.

Visuals of AAP workers protesting at the Patel Chowk amid heavy police presence have emerged. The Delhi police has strengthened security at the prime minister’s residence in wake of the protest call.



The police have also beefed up security in several other parts of the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police officer said movement is likely to be affected in parts of New Delhi and Central Delhi due to the protest. "Robust security arrangements have been made. We have installed layers of security to maintain law and order in the area," the Delhi police officer said. "Section 144 (of the CrPC) is already imposed around the prime minister's residence and no one will be allowed to protest," he added.





VIDEO | Visuals from Delhi's Patel Chowk as AAP workers and supporters protest against CM Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by ED.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/448NGLdcHN — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2024

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai had earlier announced plans to "gherao" the prime minister's residence on Tuesday to protest against Kejriwal's arrest. He had also said that "mega protests" would be held nationwide.



Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy on March 21. He is in the agency's custody till Thursday. The AAP national convenor is accused of soliciting kickbacks from liquor traders in exchange for favours, the central agency has claimed.



The ED has also accused Kejriwal of being the "kingpin and key conspirator" in the now-scrapped policy, in collusion with AAP leaders, ministers and other persons. Kejriwal has refuted the allegations and accused the BJP-led Centre of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".



No permission granted



Meanwhile, the Delhi police said no permission has been granted to the AAP for staging a protest in the national capital.



Deputy Commissioner of Police, Devesh Kumar Mahla told ANI, “No permission has been granted (to AAP for protest). We have made sufficient deployment at the PM residence and Patel Chowk metro station to maintain law and order. No march or demonstration will be allowed.”



Police advisory



The Delhi police has also issued an advisory though it does not specifically mention the AAP protest. It simply mentions a “special Law & Order arrangement on 26.03.2024”.





Traffic Advisory



In view of special Law & Order arrangement in New Delhi area on 26.03.2024, traffic will be affected.



Kindly follow the advisory#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/5BUosjCzmy — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) March 25, 2024

“General public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline, and follow directions of traffic personnel deployed at all intersections, and remain updated,” it read, and gave links to the traffic police's website, the force's handles on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter), along with some helpline numbers.



The Delhi Traffic Police has also arranged seven diversion points for the smooth movement of vehicles in view of the protest. "Commuters must avoid Kemal Ataturk Marg, Safdarjung Road, Akbar Road and Teen Murti Marg on Tuesday in view of the protest," an officer said.



As per the advisory, the traffic police will not allow vehicles to be parked or halt on Tughlaq Road, Safdarjung Road, and Kemal Ataturk Marg. The general entry of public is prohibited too. People have also been advised to leave for inter-state bus terminals/railway stations/international airport keeping sufficient time in hand.



(With agency inputs)

