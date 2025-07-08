Gopal Khemka murder: Weapon supplier killed in police encounter in Patna

In a major development in the Gopal Khemka murder case, the accused Vikas alias Raja, who had supplied the weapon to the shooter, was reportedly killed in an encounter with the Patna Police on Tuesday (July 8).

The encounter took place in the Malsalami area of Patna City when cops reached the house of Vikas alias Raja for interrogation.

Encounter in Patna

JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan confirmed that the accused was killed during an encounter after he tried to attack the police.

"As per the information we have received, Police have killed an accused in the Khemka murder case who tried to attack police. Nitish Kumar ji is monitoring every incident," JD(U) leader Rajeev Ranjan told news agency ANI.

As per the police, Raja opened fire at police officials who had reached the area to arrest him. During this exchange of fire, he was shot dead.

Speaking with HT, Patna senior SP Kartikey Sharma said that Vikas was previously involved in contract killing and arms supply. In this case, Raja was the person who supplied arms and ammunition to Umesh.

SIT arrests

The encounter follows a day after police arrested two persons involved in the murder of the Patna-based industrialist, including the alleged shooter.

Earlier, police had arrested the main shooter, identified as Umesh, a resident of Patna City. Umesh was allegedly the person who opened fire on Khemka, leading to his death on July 4.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) picked up Umesh from his house when he returned after dropping his children. Umesh was allegedly paid Rs 10 lakh to kill Gopal Khemka.

“He is suspected to be the shooter and was hiding in his house,” said the SP, adding the bike used in the murder was also recovered from him, pistol, 80 cartridges, two mobile phones and Rs1 lakh in cash.

“Umesh had told the police during interrogation that the contract for killing was given for Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh had been paid. The police is also said to have recovered a weapon from the river bank,” said the police officer.

Investigation underway

After interrogating Umesh, police carried out raids at other places too, including at Udaygiri Apartment, and picked up three people, besides one from near Patna Junction.

Bihar director general of police (DGP) Vinay Kumar had on July 7 said that the police had picked up 12 suspects in connection with the murder of industrialist Khemka for interrogation.

“We are investigating the case. The details will be shared soon. Please don’t share unverified information,” SP Sharma told HT.

Meanwhile, the family of Khemka has sought police protection. Khemka’s son Gunjan Khemka was also murdered in a similar fashion six years ago.

Gopal Khemka murder case

Khema, a renowned businessman of Bihar, was shot dead outside his home in Patna, in a brazen crime that has sent shockwaves across the capital city.

The incident took place around 11.40 PM on July 4 near the gate of Khemka's house in Gandhi Maidan locality as he was about to alight from his car. CCTV footage of the incident had earlier revealed that Khemka was targeted in a planned attack.

According to reports, the assailants fired at Khemka and fled the scene immediately after the attack. Khemka, the owner of Magadh Hospital, was associated with several social organisations in Patna.

Following the incident, chief minister Nitish Kumar held a meeting to review the law and order situation in the state on Saturday during which he instructed officials to complete the investigation at the earliest.