Bengaluru man kills wife by stepping on her neck after fight

A domestic altercation in Bengaluru turned fatal when a man allegedly killed his wife. He allegedly pushed her to the ground and pressed his foot against her neck until she died.

The couple Harish Kumar and Padmaja, originally from Srinivaspur in Karnataka, had moved to Bengaluru after completing their Bachelor of Engineering degrees. They had two children and were reportedly facing frequent marital disputes.

Deadly domestic row

According to police officials, the violent incident occurred on Tuesday (July 8) night following another heated argument. Harish is said to have physically assaulted Padmaja before pinning her down and killing her.

A murder case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station. Harish has been arrested, and police are investigating the case.