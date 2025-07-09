    • The Federal
    Woman lying on the floor
    The man pushed his wife to the ground, putting his foot on her neck and keeping it there until she died. Representative photo: iStock

    Bengaluru man kills wife by stepping on her neck after fight

    According to police officials, the accused husband has been arrested after the incident on Tuesday (July 8)

    9 July 2025 7:11 PM IST

    A domestic altercation in Bengaluru turned fatal when a man allegedly killed his wife. He allegedly pushed her to the ground and pressed his foot against her neck until she died.

    The couple Harish Kumar and Padmaja, originally from Srinivaspur in Karnataka, had moved to Bengaluru after completing their Bachelor of Engineering degrees. They had two children and were reportedly facing frequent marital disputes.

    Deadly domestic row

    According to police officials, the violent incident occurred on Tuesday (July 8) night following another heated argument. Harish is said to have physically assaulted Padmaja before pinning her down and killing her.

    A murder case has been registered at the Bommanahalli police station. Harish has been arrested, and police are investigating the case.

